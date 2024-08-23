 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play
nbc_pft_cousinspenix_240823.jpg
What is Falcons’ plan with Cousins, Penix?

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play
nbc_pft_cousinspenix_240823.jpg
What is Falcons’ plan with Cousins, Penix?

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3

August 23, 2024 09:36 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons run through the players and coaches they need to see more from to close the preseason, from Arthur Smith to Drake Maye.
Up Next
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
3:32
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousinspenix_240823.jpg
7:47
What is Falcons’ plan with Cousins, Penix?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_240823.jpg
6:08
Young, Robinson must show something in Year 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_richardson_240823.jpg
5:42
Richardson’s growing pains continue in preseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelersschedule_240823.jpg
10:50
How could Steelers schedule affect QB decision?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_michaparsons_240823.jpg
13:54
Parsons looking to be more of a leader for Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_pft_justinfields_240823.jpg
12:11
Fields: ‘I think I’ve shown what I can do’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_russellwilson_240823.jpg
9:00
Should Steelers’ preseason cause more concern?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_tuaonflores_240822.jpg
11:08
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
12:25
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
Now Playing
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
3:43
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now
Now Playing
nbc_pft_danieljones_240822.jpg
4:22
Giants need to support Jones for a fair shot
Now Playing