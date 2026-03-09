 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mackjohnsonnews_260309.jpg
Bills stay busy by reportedly trading Johnson
JalenCarterMPX3-9.jpg
What’s next for Carter after reported Davis deal?
nbc_pft_traviskelceconvo_260309.jpg
Simms: Chiefs playing ‘hardball’ with Kelce

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mackjohnsonnews_260309.jpg
Bills stay busy by reportedly trading Johnson
JalenCarterMPX3-9.jpg
What’s next for Carter after reported Davis deal?
nbc_pft_traviskelceconvo_260309.jpg
Simms: Chiefs playing ‘hardball’ with Kelce

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Huntley reportedly returning to Ravens makes sense

March 9, 2026 08:38 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Ravens reportedly signing Tyler Huntley to a two-year deal and break down why the quarterback is the perfect backup for Baltimore.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_mackjohnsonnews_260309.jpg
02:32
Bills stay busy by reportedly trading Johnson
JalenCarterMPX3-9.jpg
03:37
What’s next for Carter after reported Davis deal?
nbc_pft_traviskelceconvo_260309.jpg
08:59
Simms: Chiefs playing ‘hardball’ with Kelce
nbc_pft_topfreeagentqbs_260309.jpg
05:09
Evaluating best landing spots for Smith, Tua
nbc_pft_crosbycontract_260309.jpg
12:34
Will Crosby get a new contract with the Ravens?
nbc_pft_tuareleased_260309.jpg
05:59
Dolphins are releasing Tua after six seasons
nbc_pft_mcduffie_260309.jpg
04:40
McDuffie reportedly becomes highest-paid CB ever
nbc_pft_patsoffercrosby_260309.jpg
09:13
Report: ‘No way’ Brady would trade Crosby to Pats
nbc_pft_crosbylamar_260309.jpg
05:49
How will Crosby’s presence impact Lamar?
nbc_pft_crosbyfans_260309.jpg
05:54
Crosby to LVR fans: ‘I feel like I let y’all down’
nbc_pft_cowboysoffercrosby_260309.jpg
04:11
Analyzing what DAL reportedly offered for Crosby
nbc_pft_ravensangle_260309.jpg
07:11
Simms: Crosby and Ravens a ‘match made in heaven’
nbc_pft_lvtradecrosby_260309.jpg
10:32
Why Raiders reportedly traded Crosby to Ravens
crosby_new.jpg
07:57
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
08:33
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
07:22
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260307.jpg
05:08
Ravens must extend Lamar after Crosby trade
nbc_roto_ajbrown_260306.jpg
01:35
Report: Chargers ‘keeping tabs’ on Brown
nbc_roto_aiyuk_260306.jpg
01:55
Report: Commanders have interest in Aiyuk
nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
12:18
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
10:56
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
04:20
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs
nbc_pft_moore_bills_260306.jpg
09:13
Is Moore the playmaker Bills desperately need?
nbc_pft_dj_moore_bears_260306.jpg
02:10
CHI reportedly trading Moore to BUF ‘makes sense’
nbc_pft_daniellehunter_260306.jpg
02:30
Hunter reportedly agrees to $40.1M deal with HOU
nbc_pft_georgepickens_260306.jpg
08:50
Pickens deserves to be upset about franchise tag
nbc_pft_dakprescottgeorgepickens_260306.jpg
07:07
Dak walking ‘dangerous line’ with Pickens comments
nbc_pft_diggsreplacement_260306.jpg
03:39
Is Brown the perfect replacement for Diggs?
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_260306.jpg
01:40
How will Coleman handle ‘awkward’ situation?
nbc_pft_nfltamperingperiod_260306.jpg
10:45
Inside NFL’s legal tampering period

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_illseniorday_260309.jpg
01:06
Inside Illinois’ Senior Day festivities
nbc_nba_phxcha2min_260309.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns lock up Hornets at home
nbc_nba_chaphxdigitalhit_260309.jpg
01:12
Suns show their defensive teeth against Hornets
nbc_nba_bookerint_260309_copy.jpg
01:15
Booker: Suns finding ways through injuries
nbc_nba_topcrossovers_260308.jpg
01:44
Crawford lists his best crossovers in NBA history
nbc_nba_houvsas_260308.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Spurs show their might against Rockets
nbc_nba_houvsas_digitalhit_260308.jpg
01:20
Spurs keeping pressure on Thunder at top of West
nbc_nba_okcvdenpreview_260308.jpg
02:39
Nuggets-Thunder to be another chippy matchup
nbc_nba_houvsaspostgametalk_260308.jpg
03:24
Spurs are in ‘rare form’ right now
nbc_nba_wembypostintv_260308.jpg
01:11
Wembanyama: ‘We have answers for anybody’
nbc_wbb_shallnova_260308.jpg
04:24
HLs: Villanova crushes Seton Hall in semifinals
nbc_nba_wembyimpact_260308.jpg
03:17
Why Wembanyama’s passion is impressive to watch
nbc_nba_zoraandwemby_260308.jpg
02:29
Wembanyama channeling physicality on the court
nbc_wcbb_uconnnovapvw_260308.jpg
01:16
Can Villanova beat UConn for the Big East title?
nbc_nba_mjgoatdebate_260308.jpg
04:31
MJ opens up on GOAT debate, Olympic experience
nbc_nba_melomoments_260308.jpg
02:28
Melo’s Moments: Edwards poster, Anunoby reverse
nbc_nba_talkingtatum_260308.jpg
06:02
Tatum looks ‘amazing’ in return from torn Achilles
nbc_wcbb_mccury_260308.jpg
49
McCurry: Nobody ‘selfish’ on Villanova squad
Dillon_int_raw_260308.jpg
51
Dillon: Villanova must be ‘a lot better’ vs. UConn
nbc_wbb_uconncreighton_260308.jpg
04:51
HLs: UConn rolls Creighton to reach Big East final
nbc_golf_pr_openv3_260308.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Final Round
kkarnold.jpg
43
Arnold ‘aggressive’ in UConn’s semifinal victory
nbc_wcbb_genopgintv_260308.jpg
01:28
Auriemma: UConn defense key in win over Creighton
nbc_cyc_parisnicestg1lites_260308.jpg
24:59
Paris-Nice 2026 Stage 1 Extended Highlights
nbc_wcbb_uconnpregame_260308.jpg
01:29
Get to know UConn’s trio of excellence
1920x1080_JordanStolz10k.jpg
03:48
Stolz 8th in 10,000m, 4th overall in Allround
nbc_moto_whatriderssaid_260308.jpg
18:32
What riders said after SX Round 9 in Indianapolis
oly_ga_americancup_china_260307.jpg
05:58
China soars to American Cup mixed team event win
USA_gymnastics_comp_raw_260308.jpg
05:40
USA holds on for second in American Cup mixed team
nbc_wcbb_sjuvhall_postgameintvs_260307.jpg
01:19
Codio ‘knew it was win or go home’ for Seton Hall