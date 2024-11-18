Watch Now
Chargers' culture shift evident in SNF thriller
After holding on to defeat the Bengals on SNF, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Jim Harbaugh has turned the page on Chargers teams of old when battling down the stretch.
Up Next
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
Chris Simms unpacks the Buffalo Bills' huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, breaking down what the result means for both teams and the AFC playoff picture.
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Taysom Hill's huge game against the Cleveland Browns, discussing what makes the 34-year-old such a versatile weapon for the New Orleans Saints.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Purple People Eaters’
Chris Simms breaks down his top headlines from Week 11 of the NFL season, discussing the big road wins from the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the Los Angeles Chargers' strong defensive play heading into a matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the "weird" ending to the Commanders vs. Eagles game on Thursday Night Football, explaining why poor game management on both sides resulted in a strange finish.
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' outlook after defeating the Washington Commanders in Week 11, evaluating Saquon Barkley's performance and the team's future at 8-2.
Hurts evaluated for concussion vs. Commanders
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being evaluated for a concussion vs. the Washington Commanders, discussing the protocol process in the NFL.
Daniels didn’t look like himself vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to the Washington Commanders' Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, breaking down Jayden Daniels' performance and the future of both teams.
Lamar’s history vs. PIT makes for interesting game
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in Week 11, breaking down Lamar Jackson's record as a starter vs. Mike Tomlin and why the game is so important in the AFC.
Chiefs must block out the noise vs. Bills
As the Kansas City Chiefs begin to approach history, Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison explain why Patrick Mahomes and Co. must remain focused ahead of a marquee matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.
Analyzing Commanders’ decision-making vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss why the Washington Commanders were too "bold" during their Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, questioning Dan Quinn's approach down the stretch.