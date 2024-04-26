 Skip navigation
Falcons have ‘work to do’ after drafting Penix Jr.
Penix Jr. pick sets ‘weird vibe’ for Cousins, ATL
NFL draft sets record with six QBs taken in top 12

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Falcons have 'work to do' after drafting Penix Jr.

April 26, 2024 08:00 AM
Mike Florio shares why Michael Penix Jr. to Atlanta at No. 8 overall has the potential to "undermine" the Falcons' relationship with Kirk Cousins and stir up unnecessary drama.
