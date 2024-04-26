Watch Now
Falcons have 'work to do' after drafting Penix Jr.
Mike Florio shares why Michael Penix Jr. to Atlanta at No. 8 overall has the potential to "undermine" the Falcons' relationship with Kirk Cousins and stir up unnecessary drama.
Penix Jr. pick sets ‘weird vibe’ for Cousins, ATL
PFT reacts to the Falcons' stunning decision to select QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, highlighting why the pick instantly ends the honeymoon between Kirk Cousins and Atlanta.
NFL draft sets record with six QBs taken in top 12
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain how the 2024 NFL Draft's historic QB run reflects the position's importance in the modern NFL and the pressure to find franchise signal-callers.
Jaguars add Thomas Jr. to help replace Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars fill an important need at the WR position by drafting Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Eagles make Mitchell first CB taken at pick No. 22
Mike Florio breaks down how the Philadelphia Eagles landed on Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell despite not having a pressing need in the secondary.
Fautanu will ‘stabilize’ Steelers offensive line
The Pittsburgh Steelers select OT Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to help create more "time and opportunities" for their offensive playmakers.
Falcons pull a stunner by picking Penix Jr.
Chris Simms reacts to the Atlanta Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, explaining the implications of the surprising pick.
Rams seek Donald replacement in FSU DE Verse
Mike Florio discusses the Los Angeles Rams selecting Jared Verse with the No. 19 overall pick just weeks removed from Aaron Donald's retirement.
Vikings get crucial defensive weapon in Turner
The Minnesota Vikings address an area of need by selecting edge rusher Dallas Turner with the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Seahawks select ‘disruptive’ DT Murphy
Mike Florio analyzes the Seattle Seahawks picking DT Byron Murphy, who will "wreak havoc" on opposing offenses.
Latu becomes first defender off the board
Laiatu Latu becomes the first defensive player picked in the 2024 NFL Draft as the Indianapolis Colts select the edge rusher with the No. 15 pick.
Saints turn to OT Fuaga with No. 14 pick
The New Orleans Saints solidify their wall of blockers on offense by adding OT Taliese Fuaga with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.