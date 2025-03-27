 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside proposal for expansion of Replay Assist

March 27, 2025 08:51 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Competition Committee’s proposal to allow Replay Assist to pick up a flag if clear and obvious video evidence exists for a handful of penalties.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
12:29
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
52
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
01:42
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams
nbc_pft_sportsmanship_250327.jpg
04:33
NFL: Improving sportsmanship is ‘a critical topic’
nbc_pft_nosewipe_250327.jpg
03:23
NFL moves to ban Lamb’s ‘nose wipe’ TD celebration
nbc_pft_dynamickopermanent_250327.jpg
10:12
Dynamic Kickoff being proposed as permanent change
nbc_pft_menssah_250327.jpg
03:30
Why Adofo-Mensah could lean short-term success
nbc_pft_wilson_250327.jpg
15:56
Wilson’s leadership comments come off as desperate
nbc_pft_shedeur_250327.jpg
03:20
Giants drafting Sanders at No. 3 is fading
nbc_pft_mason_250327.jpg
04:03
Steelers could take heat if Rudolph struggles
nbc_pft_rodgers_250327.jpg
10:07
How Vikings are navigating Rodgers situation
nfl_draft.jpg
12:35
NFL draft just is hundreds of lottery tickets
nbc_golf_nflpa_250326.jpg
12:22
NFL golf highlights: NFLPA Golf Classic, Final Day
nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
01:14
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
nbc_fnia_chasehiggins_250326.jpg
08:47
CIN ‘left their game plan’ paying Chase, Higgins
harrisonarnold.jpg
05:01
Lions propose rule change for defensive holding
nbc_fnia_pariotsmoves_250326.jpg
06:16
Patriots’ additions fit well with Vrabel
nbc_roto_diggs_250326.jpg
01:11
Patriots’ Diggs is a ‘high-end WR3' with upside
nbc_fnia_steelersqb_250326.jpg
11:40
Tomlin, Steelers playing risky game with Rodgers
shedeur_sanders.jpg
04:38
Could NYG draft Sanders after veteran QB signings?
nbc_csu_tylerwarren_250326.jpg
12:59
Warren creates ‘magic’ with ball in his hands
nbc_csu_odds_250326.jpg
02:16
Should Jets get TE in first round of 2025 draft?
nbc_csu_masontaylor_250326.jpg
06:14
Taylor changes direction at ‘receiver-type level’
nbc_csu_loveland_250326.jpg
10:05
Loveland is ‘high level’ run blocking tight end
nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
08:19
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_oht_everettint_250324.jpg
06:02
Everett details sports marketing for NFL QB Hurts
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
05:18
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
04:38
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?
nbc_pft_parsonslawrence_250326.jpg
08:40
Parsons: Questioning my commitment is ‘outrageous’
nbc_pft_patriotstravishunter_250326.jpg
03:39
Why Hunter could be exactly what the Patriots need

Latest Clips

nbc_oht_swannintv3_250324.jpg
09:30
Swann details how she came to work with Carmelo
oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
07:57
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
01:47
Liu credits state of mind following short program
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
01:58
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
oly_fswom_worlds_liushort_250326.jpg
06:46
Liu atop the podium after short program at worlds
oly_asmgs_odermattmeillard_250326.jpg
04:32
Meillard edges teammate Odermatt in WC Finals GS
nbc_roto_rbsanthonydavis_250326.jpg
03:18
How Davis’ return affects Marshall in fantasy
nbc_dps_dponcbbtransferportal_250326.jpg
15:36
Is transfer portal activity at ‘an alarming rate?’
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250326.jpg
01:07
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players
lillardhurt.jpg
02:20
Trent Jr. could benefit in Lillard’s absence
nbc_roto_jones_250326.jpg
01:35
‘Ambiguity’ clouds Jones’ timeline, fantasy appeal
nbc_roto_montgomery_250326.jpg
01:22
What Montgomery’s injury means for D-backs, Nelson
nbc_roto_aroldischapman_250326.jpg
01:20
Chapman named Red Sox closer to begin 2025 season
nbc_dlb_jimmybutlerv2_250326.jpg
05:53
What to make of Butler’s return to Miami with GSW
nbc_gt_sauceintv_250326.jpg
02:43
Jets CB Gardner ‘addicted’ to playing golf
nbc_cyc_voltastage3hl_250326.jpg
26:44
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3
scheffler.jpg
05:40
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
tatumkings.jpg
01:33
Celtics have warning signs ahead of game vs. Suns
nbc_cyc_juanayusointv_250326.jpg
01:07
Bonus seconds important for Ayuso after stage win
nbc_cyc_voltastage3finish_250326.jpg
08:04
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3 finish
nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
04:04
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
06:26
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
01:33
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely
nbc_roto_dukeunc_250326.jpg
01:17
Is North Carolina being overlooked against Duke?
nbc_roto_ncstatelsu_250326.jpg
01:19
Eye over in LSU vs. NC State Sweet 16 matchup
nbc_dps_wilsonwinston_250326.jpg
06:31
How will Russ-Jameis dynamic work with Giants?
nbc_dps_brownsdraft_250326.jpg
07:07
Are Browns sold on drafting Shedeur?
nbc_golf_season1thoughts_250326.jpg
05:29
How TGL can expand upon first season’s momentum
nbc_dps_erniejohnson_250326.jpg
18:56
Johnson: NCAA need ‘limitations’ on NIL
nbc_pft_diggspatriots_250326.jpg
04:33
Simms: Diggs-McDaniels will be deadly combination