NFL must 'do something’ about missed false starts

September 8, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on how the NFL should react after referees missed apparent false starts committed by Chiefs OT Jaawan Taylor in Thursday’s NFL Kickoff game against the Lions.
