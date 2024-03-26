 Skip navigation
Replay assistant can fix some ‘objective’ mistakes

March 26, 2024 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack news the NFL will let replay assistant fix objective mistakes on roughing the passer and intentional grounding and explain how the league is “easing its way into the sky judge.”
