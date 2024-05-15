 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL regrets
Inside look at 2024 NFL international games
How pressure from Penix Jr. affects Cousins’ rehab

Other PFT Content

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL regrets
Inside look at 2024 NFL international games
How pressure from Penix Jr. affects Cousins’ rehab

Other PFT Content

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Bills travel to Dolphins in Week 2 for TNF

May 15, 2024 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Bills should be glad to play in Miami at night, rather than a midday game, due to the heat early in the season.
13:32
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL regrets
8:14
Inside look at 2024 NFL international games
11:45
How pressure from Penix Jr. affects Cousins’ rehab
8:24
Evaluating how long Cousins can compete in NFL
4:13
Quinn addresses wearing unlicensed T-shirt
9:01
Brady admits he wouldn’t do roast again
8:25
Cousins deflects ‘hypothetical’ question about ATL
9:29
How Cousins found out ATL was drafting Penix Jr.
4:24
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
2:37
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
7:59
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’
7:17
Jets traveling to 49ers for Week 1 MNF opener
