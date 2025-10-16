Skip navigation
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
NFL Week 7 Preview: Eagles vs. Vikings
October 16, 2025 11:25 AM
Fresh off their mini-bye week, the Eagles have an opportunity to "get right" on the road against the Vikings, where Minnesota has the chance to prove it can contend with the NFC's best.
03:13
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
03:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
02:20
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
03:05
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos
02:43
NFL Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Cardinals
02:38
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Jets
04:54
NFL Week 7 preview: Rams vs. Jaguars
02:21
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs
02:26
NFL Week 7 Preview: Dolphins vs. Browns
03:09
NFL Week 7 preview: Saints vs. Bears
04:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Bengals
03:14
Why Jags must utilize Hunter primarily on offense
12:55
Inside officiating on Goff’s trick play in Week 6
04:14
Wentz or McCarthy is storyline of Eagles-Vikings
09:45
Simmons: ‘Pickens is so special’ for Cowboys
05:33
Rodgers-Flacco matchup highlights PIT vs. CIN
07:54
Branch’s actions clearly ‘a sportsmanship issue’
10:02
Why Tua could have strong second act elsewhere
09:34
Players ‘outraged’ over Steelers’ field conditions
06:06
Kelly: Tua’s point was ‘are you doing extra?’
05:43
How NIL sparked culture shift within NFL business
05:00
Rice returns while Chiefs are on the rise
04:30
Narrowing down who Tua was referring to
06:00
What was Tua’s intention airing out dirty laundry?
11:03
Start Warren, sit Brown in Week 7 fantasy lineups
05:07
Buccaneers’ Evans is a fantasy buy-low target
02:25
Maye worth an MVP bet with Patriots atop AFC East
06:45
Can Lions’ Williams be trusted in Week 7 lineups?
02:01
LV’s Jeanty among fantasy’s top RBs since Week 4
04:37
Consider trading away Lions’ Gibbs in fantasy?
02:06
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
09:11
Arsenal ‘have everything they need’ to win title
11:35
Expect a ‘UFC match’ in LIV-MAN matchup
08:54
USMNT creating identity after positive window
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets
01:17
Kalkbrenner pick sets off NBC Sports mock drafters
02:33
How Lemon has been a ‘superstar playmaker’ for USC
01:14
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
01:11
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
01:16
Lions RB Montgomery could receive more carries
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
12:53
Has Tua earned right to criticize team publicly?
07:04
Fields a fantasy QB1 in Week 7 despite struggles
02:04
Take RB Blaylock’s under, Arkansas this weekend
02:30
Chiefs’ Rice a top-20 fantasy WR for season debut
02:31
‘Time to trade’ for Croskey-Merritt in fantasy
02:07
Can USC cover spread against Notre Dame?
03:26
DP World India Championship presents challenges
01:50
Target under when Iowa hosts struggling Penn State
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
07:06
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 3
01:47
Will Ole Miss QB Chambliss stay hot vs. Georgia?
