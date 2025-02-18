Watch Now
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case
After the Richie Incognito, Jonathan Martin case has resurfaced for the first time since 2013, Mike Florio explains why Incognito’s problem should be with Ted Wells, not the media who reported on the scandal.
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
Mike Florio runs through which teams are most likely to use the franchise tag as the window officially open, with the Bengals being a "hot spot" with WR Tee Higgins and if the Vikings will pivot from Sam Darnold.
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
Mike Florio believes the Cowboys need to be "ready to move" on re-signing Micah Parsons because it will help free cap space to bring in other players after "dragging their feet" to re-sign other stars.
Source: PIT never called JAX about Lawrence trade
After reporting the Steelers never called the Jaguars about a potential Trevor Lawrence trade, Mike Florio explores the idea and explains why Jacksonville should at least consider it if teams inquired about the QB.
Bengals under pressure to pay up for stars
The Bengals face contract decisions on Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson while Joe Burrow is publicly imploring the team to retain the stars.
Netflix has interest in Sunday afternoon NFL slate
Mike Florio explains how Netflix could go about potentially getting involved in the Sunday afternoon NFL slate and how if they want to, there could be other moving pieces and change coming.
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
Mike Florio discusses the resurgence of the Jonathan Martin-Richie Incognito bullying case that struck the NFL in 2013, observing the larger culture issue in the league and what could have been handled differently.
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
Mike Florio assesses what it might cost to acquire Myles Garrett from the Browns and discusses how Deshaun Watson might fit into a potential trade if Cleveland is willing to admit their mistake.
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?
Mike Florio discusses the future of Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, questioning if the two sides will work out a new deal heading into next season.
Is PIT ‘inclined’ to let Harris test free agency?
Mike Florio checks in on the free agent market for running backs, specifically Steelers RB Najee Harris, and analyzes the divided line between "good and great" that could influence Pittsburgh's decision.