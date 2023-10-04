Watch Now
Gregory's release shows Payton running show in DEN
Mike Florio analyzes the Broncos' release of DE Randy Gregory and why this shows that head coach Sean Payton is 'running the show' in Denver, as well as why Week 5 is a critical game for the team's season.
Wagner: Seahawks to get healthy during bye week
Bobby Wagner chats with Mike Florio to discuss the early-season performance of the Seattle Seahawks. They touch on their recent win over the Giants, the Week 1 loss to the Rams, and more.
Favre may be in trouble if he missteps testifying
Mike Florio gives an update on the Mississippi welfare civil case where Brett Favre may have to testify.
Gregory’s release shows Payton running show in DEN
Mike Florio analyzes the Broncos' release of DE Randy Gregory and why this shows that head coach Sean Payton is 'running the show' in Denver, as well as why Week 5 is a critical game for the team's season.
Will Jackson help Belichick stay off NE hot seat?
J.C. Jackson is heading back to the Patriots after a losing his rotation spot with the Chargers and Mike Florio believes this trade was made to help head coach Bill Belichick fight for his job.
Week 4 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview over the AFC West rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, where both teams have question marks on defense entering Sunday's showdown.
Week 4 preview: Seahawks vs. Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like the Seahawks over the Giants at home in Week 4 because, though the New York defense is disruptive, the Seahawks offense has more "firepower."
Week 4 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a detailed look at the "game of the day" for Week 4, outlining how the Bills defensive line will tackle an offense Sean McDermott views as "almost revolutionary."
Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Chiefs
Chris Simms and Mike Florio could see the Jets keeping the Chiefs close on Sunday Night Football but don't think Kansas City will have any trouble taking care of business at MetLife.
Week 4 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms acknowledge the Cardinals look stronger than they anticipated, but can't foresee them taking down the 49ers in Week 4.