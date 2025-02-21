 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

canadiananthem.jpg
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_250221.jpg
Could Rodgers sign with Dolphins to back up Tua?
nbc_pftpm_brazilgame_250221.jpg
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

canadiananthem.jpg
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_250221.jpg
Could Rodgers sign with Dolphins to back up Tua?
nbc_pftpm_brazilgame_250221.jpg
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Shilo Sanders can get Combine-verified times

February 21, 2025 12:35 PM
Mike Florio discusses the recent announcement that Shilo Sanders was not invited to the Combine, how the selection process works and if the Lucas Oil Stadium location may provide bias in accurate reporting times.
Up Next
canadiananthem.jpg
6:10
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_250221.jpg
10:44
Could Rodgers sign with Dolphins to back up Tua?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_brazilgame_250221.jpg
6:41
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_shilosanders_250221.jpg
4:15
How Shilo Sanders can get Combine-verified times
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_zachmartin_250221.jpg
1:59
Cowboys ‘rock of offensive line’ Martin retires
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jamescook_250221.jpg
4:33
Cook wants new contract to be ‘what I deserve’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_full_nbaallstar_250220.jpg
5:25
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
11:00
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
8:00
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue
Now Playing
nbc_pft_49erssale_250220.jpg
4:23
49ers reportedly exploring minority stake sale
Now Playing