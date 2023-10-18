 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Richardson fits into QB injury narrative

October 18, 2023 03:01 PM
Mike Florio unpacks what Anthony Richardson's season-ending surgery means for the Indianapolis Colts, and how it adds to the ongoing storyline of QB injuries this NFL season.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_231018.jpg
18:32
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL players in the Olympics
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_richardsoninjury_231018.jpg
11:44
How Richardson fits into QB injury narrative
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nflfanfights_231018.jpg
4:58
Florio: NFL is ‘failing to protect’ fans at games
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dalvslac_231012.jpg
2:42
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nygvsbuf_231012.jpg
2:49
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_detvstb_231012.jpg
2:28
Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231012.jpg
4:08
Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_arivslar_231012.jpg
2:41
Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_231012.jpg
3:15
MIA, PHI, DET, BUF among Simms’ Week 6 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nevslv_231012.jpg
3:45
Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Raiders
Now Playing