How the NFL can improve replay review
Mike Florio breaks down the recent trends of NFL replay review and how the "clear and obvious” standards of the process can be improved moving forward.
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline key components for Week 2's SNF matchup between an explosive Dolphins offense and an encouraging Patriots defense.
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio debate whether the Denver Broncos can avoid a second straight home loss when they host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio talk about whether Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills can recover from losing to an Aaron Rodger-less Jets when they host a well-coached Las Vegas Raiders team.
Raiders, 49ers, Lions, Jags among Week 2 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 2, including the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and more.
Week 2 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the early Monday night game between the Saints and Panthers, talking about whether Derek Carr can continue to look comfortable while on the road.
Week 2 preview: Jets vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Jets heading to Dallas and whether New York can keep pace with the Cowboys without Aaron Rodgers.
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams' Week 2 matchup in Los Angeles, agreeing that the 49ers should pick up a comfortable road win.
Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why they think this will be a "fun" Week 2 matchup, given the Chargers can really run the ball and the Titans are coming off a tough loss last week.