Eberflus' coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the Chicago Bears' Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions, particularly the late-game clock management mistake from coach Matt Eberflus.
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Cowboys win over the Giants on Thanksgiving Day and the message that needs to be sent to Dallas with Micah Parsons saying the team can make a run.
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison agree that the Dolphins just don't have what it takes to hang with the NFL's best teams -- especially in the cold, while Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers are among the league's best.
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to Tom Brady's criticism of former Giants QB Daniel Jones for requesting his release from the team and how being a former sixth-round pick may have influenced his perspective.
Bears fire head coach Eberflus
The Bears’ mishandling of the final seconds against the Lions appeared to be the final straw for Matt Eberflus, who the team let go on Friday.
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the 49ers' recent struggles and injury problems, factors that could go in the Bills' favor when they clash on Sunday Night Football.
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio reveal their best bets for Week 13, including looks at the Detroit Lions, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, Kansas City, and more.
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Browns, who just picked up a huge win over the Steelers, will matchup with the Broncos, who have been surging with Bo Nix.
NFL Week 13 preview: Eagles vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio look ahead to the Week 13 showdown between the Eagles and Ravens, discussing the two star running backs on each side and whether Philadelphia could pull off the road victory.