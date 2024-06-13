 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules

June 13, 2024 12:32 PM
The NFL fined the Falcons and forced them to forfeit a single pick due to its tampering investigation, a punishment that Mike Florio feels doesn't fit what the league has done in the past.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
14:32
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
4:35
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sundaytickettrial_240610.jpg
6:57
Unpacking specifics of Sunday Ticket trial
Now Playing
nbc_pft_whogetspaid_240603__796707.jpg
5:48
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jeffersondeal_240603.jpg
7:51
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_240603.jpg
4:13
PFT PM Mailbag: Previous Jefferson trade rumors
Now Playing
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
2:49
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
3:43
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pedersononmcmanus_240529.jpg
4:14
Pederson ‘disappointed’ by McManus allegations
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mcmanuscomplaint_240529.jpg
7:53
Explaining complaint against McManus, Jags
Now Playing