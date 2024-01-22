 Skip navigation
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter

January 22, 2024 11:57 AM
Brock Purdy told ESPN that the 49ers wanted to make Tom Brady the 2023 starting QB, so Mike Florio unpacks the news that could have dramatically reshaped the 2023 season.
