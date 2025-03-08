 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
March 7, 2025 08:10 PM
Mike Florio breaks down reports of Geno Smith being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders, analyzing why he believes the "stunner" could see Sam Darnold land in Seattle.
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
CIN breaks precedent with franchise tag on Higgins
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
Could Rodgers sign with Dolphins to back up Tua?
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection
How Shilo Sanders can get Combine-verified times
Cowboys ‘rock of offensive line’ Martin retires
Cook wants new contract to be ‘what I deserve’
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
