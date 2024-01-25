Watch Now
What happens to Belichick after ATL hires Morris?
Mike Florio examines what may happen to Bill Belichick after the Atlanta Falcons reportedly hire Raheem Morris as the team's next head coach.
Up Next
What happens to Belichick after ATL hires Morris?
What happens to Belichick after ATL hires Morris?
Mike Florio examines what may happen to Bill Belichick after the Atlanta Falcons reportedly hire Raheem Morris as the team's next head coach.
Report: Falcons to hire Morris as head coach
Report: Falcons to hire Morris as head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the Atlanta Falcons reportedly hiring Raheem Morris as their new head coach following his stint as defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay.
Panthers reportedly in on Canales as head coach
Panthers reportedly in on Canales as head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the breaking news surrounding the Panthers reportedly hiring Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as the team's next head coach and analyzes his potential impact on Bryce Young in 2024.
Harbaugh is heading to the Chargers
Harbaugh is heading to the Chargers
Mike Florio discusses Jim Harbaugh coming back to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and how that may impact the AFC West.
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter
Brock Purdy told ESPN that the 49ers wanted to make Tom Brady the 2023 starting QB, so Mike Florio unpacks the news that could have dramatically reshaped the 2023 season.
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Fresh off upsetting the Cowboys, the Packers face the NFC's No. 1 seeded 49ers in a matchup that Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect Kyle Shanahan & Co. to take care of business.
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
CJ Stroud's record-setting performance pushed the Houston Texans into the Divisional Round, but will their magical season end at the hands of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the Divisional Round showdown between Kansas City and Buffalo, debating whether Josh Allen and the Bills can get over the hump against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Divisional Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, explaining why the style of play from both teams match up really well.