What to know about Trotter's lawsuit against NFL
Mike Florio breaks down Jim Trotter's lawsuit against the NFL over his firing from NFL Network, including what makes the situation unique and what to expect from the legal process moving forward.
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
"The Seahawks are just on a higher plane than the Rams." Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the NFL West Week 1 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Week 1 preview: Patriots vs Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze whether the New England Patriots can neutralize Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Chargers vs Dolphins
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview a star-studded Week 1 bout between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins.
Week 1 preview: Broncos vs Raiders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Las Vegas Raiders' chances to steal an upset win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Packers vs. Bears
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the NFC North blockbuster matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, where both teams will look to make a statement in Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview a "toss-up game" in Week 1 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers in Pittsburgh.
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both in agreement on their pick to win between the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders, the game with the lowest game total for Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down "one of the more intriguing matchups" in Week 1 between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints.