 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What to know about Trotter's lawsuit against NFL

September 13, 2023 03:18 PM
Mike Florio breaks down Jim Trotter's lawsuit against the NFL over his firing from NFL Network, including what makes the situation unique and what to expect from the legal process moving forward.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_trotterlawsuit_230913.jpg
52:37
What to know about Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
Now Playing
nbc_simms_larsea_230907.jpg
1:50
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_phine_230907.jpg
2:18
Week 1 preview: Patriots vs Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mialac_230907.jpg
2:14
Week 1 preview: Chargers vs Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lvden_230907.jpg
2:19
Week 1 preview: Broncos vs Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_gbchi_230907.jpg
3:44
Week 1 preview: Packers vs. Bears
Now Playing
nbc_simms_sfpit_230907.jpg
3:45
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_ariwas_230907.jpg
2:14
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_tenno_230907.jpg
2:13
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_simms_tbmin_230907.jpg
2:53
Week 1 preview: Buccaneers vs. Vikings
Now Playing