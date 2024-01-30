 Skip navigation
Purdy has opportunity to prove himself vs. Mahomes

January 30, 2024 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Brock Purdy makes Super Bowl LVIII different from Super Bowl LIV given the QB has a rare opportunity to face Patrick Mahomes on the highest stage.
