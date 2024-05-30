Watch Now
Simms: NFC West 'more competitive' this season
Chris Simms discusses the latest DraftKings odds for the NFC West as the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals look to knock the 49ers off their perch atop the division.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield lands at No. 15 on Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, joining the “Solid starter, but …” tier, and explains where Mayfield still shows some uncertainties in his play.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray lands in the "Solid starter, but..." tier at No. 16 in Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, with mechanical flaws among the biggest concerns in the 26-year-old's game.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 17, Brock Purdy
Chris Simms gives Brock Purdy the No. 17 spot on his Top 40 QBs Countdown list, placing the 49er among players in the “Solid starter, but …” tier.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 18, Tua Tagovailoa
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa is No. 18, part of the "Solid starter, but ..." tier, in his Top 40 QB countdown.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 19, Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith lands at No. 19 on Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, joining the “Solid starter, but …” tier, which highlights high-level players who have room for development.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones sits at No. 23 on Chris Simms' 2024 Top 40 QB rankings, dropping in standings from last year, when he landed at No. 11.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Caleb Williams landed in a tier of his own, "The Chosen One," at No. 20 on his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson
Can Deshaun Watson ever regain the mojo he had in Houston? Chris Simms hasn't seen the same instincts since the QB moved on to Cleveland.
Steelers slated for ‘seven-game gauntlet’ in 2024
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for projected win total for teams with the most challenging schedules, including the Steelers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 21, Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson's best days may be behind him, but Chris Simms sees the opportunity for him to progress in a fresh situation with the Steelers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 25, Justin Fields
Continuing his 2024 Top 40 QB rankings, Chris Simms places Justin Fields at No. 25, citing the player's potential on the Steelers.