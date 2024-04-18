 Skip navigation
Kraft reportedly told Blank not to trust Belichick

April 18, 2024 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the reports coming out of ESPN to question the sourcing, unpack the conflicting statement from the Patriots and more.
