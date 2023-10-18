 Skip navigation
Rodgers says he’s ‘way ahead’ of rehab schedule

October 18, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline how Aaron Rodgers’ updates about making strides in his recovery process affect Zach Wilson, who finally has started to find his footing with the Jets.
