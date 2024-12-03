Watch Now
Wear and tear is too much on 49ers veterans
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out how they don’t think they'll see Christian McCaffrey again this year and why the long seasons are adding up for San Francisco.
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
Mike Florio unpacks the NFL’s move to suspend Azeez Al-Shaair and outlines why it’s unclear how the three games came to be, given the NFL cites the hit, the actions afterward and his history.
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence
DeMeco Ryans said a lot of QBs try to take advantage of the rule where they slide late, but Mike Florio and Devin McCourty to unpack why this was not a situation where Trevor Lawrence tried to pull a fast one.
Ulbrich feels Rodgers gives Jets best shot to win
Mike Florio and Devins McCourty question if there is any value in switching it up at QB down the stretch, given Tyrod Taylor is another older player at 35.
PFT Draft: Bears head coach candidates
From Bill Belichick to Lions OC Ben Johnson, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline the best options for the Bears to consider in their head coach search.
Warren: We could’ve handled firing Eberflus better
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack the years of dysfunction in Chicago, discuss where things really went wrong for Matt Eberflus and why the next head coach needs to maximize Caleb Williams.
Poles will remain Bears GM, hire next coach
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how it’s best for people in the building to have a pulse for what the team needs most in their next head coach.
Winston owns his turnovers in an authentic way
While Jameis Winston threw three interceptions, including two pick-sixes, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty commend his message after the game and why his accountability and attitude are what the Browns need.
Broncos could be a problem for teams in playoffs
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty shed light on why the Broncos’ aggressive defense and Bo Nix hitting his stride could be a dangerous combination for opponents come the playoffs.
Jeudy puts on a show in return to Denver
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain how Jerry Jeudy is an example of how when a player is a good fit for an organization, they can really thrive.
Winston understands the heartbeat of the Browns
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty shed light on why it should be a “no-brainer” for the Browns to keep and start Jameis Winston next year, given the pickle they’re in with Deshaun Watson’s contract.
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Washington Commanders securing a victory they "desperately" needed against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.