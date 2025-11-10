 Skip navigation
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’
nbc_pft_lions_251110.jpg
Campbell’s play-calling bet pays off big for Lions

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are'

November 10, 2025 09:00 AM
With another big win under their belt, PFT says it's "all coming together" for the Seahawks, who face a potential NFC Championship Game bout with the Rams in Week 11.

nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
03:08
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_steelers_251110.jpg
08:40
Steelers have ‘work to do’ to stay atop AFC North
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_251110.jpg
05:20
Florio: Vikings need a quarterback competition
nbc_pft_coltsjt_251110.jpg
04:36
Colts’ OT win big for team’s culture, confidence
nbc_pft_sbcontenders_251110.jpg
05:01
Identifying Super Bowl contenders after Week 10
nbc_pft_billslosedolphins_251110.jpg
13:30
Bills’ ‘exposing’ loss raises major questions
nbc_pft_patsbeatbucs_251110.jpg
06:28
Patriots are ‘capable’ of reaching Super Bowl
nbc_pft_insideinfo_251110.jpg
03:27
Why teams, leagues must demand more transparency
nbc_pft_patsnewera_251110.jpg
02:46
Patriots are ‘for real in every aspect’ at 8-2
nbc_psnff_lionscoaching_251109.jpg
02:49
Dungy: Campbell calling plays ‘makes a statement’
nbc_psnff_Tagliabuetribute_251110.jpg
01:17
Dungy: Tagliabue ‘was a fantastic man for the NFL’
nbc_psnff_harbaughreax_251110.jpg
04:29
Harbaugh: These players have ‘hearts of champions’
nbc_psnff_derwinjames_251109.jpg
07:35
James: We were ready for Steelers’ physicality
nbc_psnff_allenint_251109.jpg
01:05
Allen: ‘Had to draw up my own play’ for LAC record
nbc_psnff_tomlinreax_251107.jpg
05:25
Tomlin ‘a little hot’ at the podium after loss
nbc_nfl_pitlachl_251109.jpg
47
Highlights: Chargers make light work of Steelers
nbc_psnff_postint1_251109.jpg
01:53
Mack: ‘This had to be our most physical game’
nbc_snf_vidaltdv2_251109.jpg
47
Vidal plows through traffic to extend lead
nbc_fnia_bestcomeback_v2_251109.jpg
03:45
Texans, Colts dominate late for comeback wins
nbc_fnia_speedround_251109.jpg
03:56
Speed Round: NFL Week 10 Great MVP Debate
nbc_fnia_patsbuccs_251109.jpg
04:12
Maye ‘unfazed’ in NE’s ‘gutsy’ win over Bucs
nbc_snf_warrenhurdle_251109.jpg
42
Warren hurdles Hart with ease
nbc_fnia_week11preview_251109.jpg
45
Can Campbell power DET past PHI on SNF in Week 11?
nbc_snf_mcconkeytd_251109.jpg
44
McConkey connects with Herbert for first TD
nbc_snf_lacsafety_251109.jpg
01:23
Mack spins inside, sacks Rodgers for safety
nbc_fnia_florioinjuryupdate_251109.jpg
31
Analyzing the future of Dart, Daboll after Week 10
nbc_fnia_snoopdogg_251109.jpg
03:21
Snoop Dogg loves the way the Steelers ‘fight’
nbc_fnia_mentalhealth_251109.jpg
01:40
Kneeland’s death sparks mental health conversation
nbc_fnia_tagliabue_251109.jpg
02:24
Honoring legacy of Tagliabue, who died at 84
nbc_nfl_drakemaye_251109.jpg
59
Maye on win over Bucs: ‘Every week we’re fighting’

nbc_pft_lions_251110.jpg
09:44
Campbell’s play-calling bet pays off big for Lions
nbc_nba_pg_bosvorl_251109.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Celtics hang on to win against Magic
nbc_nba_minvssac_251109.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Timberwolves dominate Kings
nbc_nba_indvsgsw_251109.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors rout short-handed Pacers
nbc_nba_detvsphi_251109.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Pistons beat 76ers, win 6th straight
nbc_nba_grizzliesvsthunder_251109.jpg
02:00
HLs: Thunder end road trip with win vs Grizzlies
nbc_nba_bknvsnyk_251109.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Knicks throttle Nets at home
nbc_golf_higgo_251109.jpg
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_griffindiscussion_251109.jpg
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
nbc_golf_wwtrd4_251109.jpg
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
nbc_nba_rocketsvsbucks_251109.jpg
02:00
HLs: Durant, Sengun lead Rockets’ rally over Bucks
nbc_nfl_glennpresser_251109.jpg
50
In a ‘league of change’, Glenn blocking out noise
nbc_nfl_cwilliamsft_251109.jpg
04:15
FNIA FaceTime: Johnson has ‘been big’ for Williams
nbc_nfl_tuasound_251109.jpg
01:00
Tua: ‘It’s a special feeling’ to beat the Bills
nbc_pl_jpwvvdintv_251109.jpg
07:00
Van Dijk reflects on ‘disappointing’ loss to City
nbc_pl_jpwdokuintv_251109.jpg
03:46
Doku playing with ‘full confidence’ this season
nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
nbc_pl_lowedown_251109.jpg
05:25
Lowe Down: Liverpool are still in the title race
nbc_pl_update_251109.jpg
11:37
PL Update: Man City put Premier League on notice
nbc_pl_slotinterview_251109.jpg
01:48
Slot: Liverpool ‘were so poor’ in first half
nbc_pl_pepinterview_251109.jpg
01:20
Guardiola: City ‘gave me a good present’ with win
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_251109.jpg
16:20
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_mcliv_251109.jpg
12:49
Extended HLs: Man City v. Liverpool Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_dokuintv_251109.jpg
57
Dias, Doku react to Man City’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251109.jpg
01:52
Doku’s screamer puts City 3-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251109.jpg
01:22
Gonzalez blasts Man City 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251109.jpg
01:24
Haaland heads Man City in front of Liverpool