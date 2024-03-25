 Skip navigation
Ohtani situation 'a cautionary tale' for NFL

March 25, 2024 09:04 AM
Mike Florio says the NFL should learn from the controversy surrounding Shohei Ohtani and the potential pitfalls of players' proximity to gambling.
