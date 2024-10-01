Watch Now
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate if it’s time for Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson or Gardner Minshew to take a spot on the bench entering Week 5.
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
After Robert Saleh backtracked on his concerns with Aaron Rodgers’ cadence, Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why there’s a fine line to walk in order to keep the QB happy.
Rudolph moved Titans’ offense better than Levis
Mike Florio and Michael Holley examine Mason Rudolph’s record as a regular season starter and discuss why this will be Brian Callahan’s first real test as a head coach.
Can Lions get back to the NFC Championship?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate the likelihood of the Lions returning to the NFC Championship in 2024 and discuss how the team continues to show signs of growth.
Goff ‘started the rebuild’ in Detroit
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss how the expectation for Jared Goff was that he’d get better, and he has, as well as reflect on how Detroit has been on the rise ever since he landed with the Lions.
Analyzing Lions’ decision-making in key moments
Mike Florio and Michael Holley zero in on how the Lions approach situations when it matters most and why they need to be more strategic.
Smith proves QBs can revive career with right team
Mike Florio and Michael Holley reflect on Geno Smith’s career to this point and shed light on why QBs who have been deemed backups can become a crucial asset.
Lions are a ‘power team with some glitz’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack how the Lions have held up against their expectations so far this season, after defeating the Seahawks 42-29 in Week 4.
How analytics have evolved in the NFL
Mike Florio and Michael Holley take a deep dive on how analytics have directly impacted decision making in critical moments and how Mike Macdonald approached MNF against the Lions.
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms ponder how much longer Jacoby Brissett will remain the Patriots' starting quarterback, stressing the need for New England to support the rookie properly.
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
PFT weighs in on Deshaun Watson's latest underwhelming outing in Week 4, sharing why the quarterback's play is actively harming the Browns' outlook in the AFC North.
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Falcons' tight win over the Saints and how the Bears defeated the Rams in Week 4.