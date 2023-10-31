 Skip navigation
Simms: Benching Purdy criticisms are 'hilarious'

October 31, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline concerns over Brock Purdy's head collision and lack of concussion evaluation, as well as the quarterback's performance decline from early in the season to now.
