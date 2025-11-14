 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards
nbc_pft_wk11previewsv2_251114.jpg
Identifying Week 11 matchups with most at stake

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards
nbc_pft_wk11previewsv2_251114.jpg
Identifying Week 11 matchups with most at stake

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

November 14, 2025 09:00 AM
PFT weighs in on the NFL's reported grievance filed on the NFLPA's report cards, highlighting why future CBA leverage could play a role in the move.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
05:14
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_wk11previewsv2_251114.jpg
06:55
Identifying Week 11 matchups with most at stake
nbc_pft_treveyontalk_251114.jpg
06:03
Patriots ‘have something’ with rookie RB Henderson
nbc_pft_justinfields_251114.jpg
07:11
Holley: Fields lacks ‘feel’ for playing QB
nbc_pft_snfpreview_251114.jpg
13:49
Exploring AJB’s comments ahead of SNF vs. Lions
nbc_pft_patsjerseys_251114.jpg
04:48
Reacting to Patriots’ rivalry uniform against Jets
nbc_pft_tombradychat_251114.jpg
04:35
Did Brady want Vrabel as head coach of Raiders?
nbc_nfl_patsschedule_251114.jpg
14:14
Examining Patriots’ ceiling after improving to 9-2
nbc_pft_vrabelpt2_251114.jpg
07:19
Patriots shattering expectations amid win streak
nbc_pft_belichicktalk_251114.jpg
10:28
Comparing Vrabel, Belichick’s coaching styles
nbc_pft_vrabeltalk_251114.jpg
03:48
Vrabel’s authenticity fueling Patriots’ turnaround
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251113.jpg
01:23
Don’t ‘bank’ on BTJ playing most snaps vs. LAC
nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
01:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
02:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
02:25
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_csu_snfpreview_251113.jpg
04:14
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chiefsbroncos_251113.jpg
02:45
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251113.jpg
07:29
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelist_251113.jpg
03:06
Nix, Lawrence sit atop Week 11 QB hate list
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251113.jpg
03:06
Back Hollins, Hall receiving props on TNF
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_251113.jpg
10:27
Fade Eagles’ WR Brown for fantasy Week 11
nbc_csu_seahawksrams_251113.jpg
03:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
nbc_csu_sundaylate49erscardinals_251113.jpg
01:41
NFL Week 11 preview: 49ers vs. Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_251113.jpg
09:46
Jeanty headlines RB love list with increased usage
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_251113.jpg
04:05
Walker facing tough matchup in fantasy Week 11
nbc_ffhh_lovepasscatchers_251113.jpg
10:27
Waddle, Flowers lead Week 11 fantasy WR loves
nbc_csu_texanstitans_251113.jpg
05:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Titans
nbc_csu_bengalssteelers_251113.jpg
02:18
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_packersgiants_251113.jpg
03:16
NFL Week 11 preview: Packers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bearsvikings_251113.jpg
03:52
NFL Week 11 preview: Bears vs. Vikings

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_jazzhawks_251114.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz’s comeback attempt
nbc_nba_sunspacers_251114.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
nbc_nba_cavsraptors_251113.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
nbc_golf_charlesschwabrd1_251113.jpg
11:48
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_offguard_2026draftclass_251113.jpg
19:01
Why 2026 NBA Draft class will be special
nbc_offguard_nicoharrison_251113.jpg
22:19
Analyzing Mavs’ decision to fire GM Harrison
nbc_offguard_cadecunningham_251113.jpg
14:01
Assessing Cunningham’s ascension with Pistons
nbc_roto_devanteadams_251113.jpg
01:35
Adams still a low-end WR1 coming off injury
nbc_roto_kincaid_251113.jpg
01:23
What Kincaid’s absence would mean for Knox, Palmer
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251113.jpg
01:26
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
nbc_roto_jokic_251113.jpg
01:14
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
nbc_roto_brunson_251113.jpg
01:13
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
nbc_roto_bradleybeal_251113.jpg
01:27
Clippers’ Beal out for season with hip fracture
stafford_dps_mpx.jpg
15:59
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
nbc_bte_cotyv2_251113.jpg
01:55
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_251113.jpg
14:40
Mavs are a ‘complete mess’ after Harrison firing
nbc_dps_dponajbrown_251113.jpg
13:20
Brown’s frustrations with Eagles feel ‘selfish’
nbc_bte_tcuatbyu_251113.jpg
01:33
Ride with BYU in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. TCU
ucla_ohio_state_bets_251113.jpg
01:45
Bet UCLA ‘under on anything’ against Ohio State
nbc_golf_dpwtr1_251113.jpg
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_bte_michatnorthwest_251113.jpg
01:18
Expect Michigan to ‘shut down’ Northwestern
nbc_bte_ndatpitt_251113.jpg
01:34
ND a strong bet to cover as big favorite vs. Pitt
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
nbc_nba_notbmvp_251113.jpg
05:57
Is Jokic making Nuggets look ‘as scary’ as OKC?
nbc_nba_notbqueen_251113.jpg
02:33
Queen showed his ‘full repertoire’ against POR
nbc_csu_chargersjags_251113.jpg
04:46
NFL Week 11 preview: Chargers vs. Jaguars
nbc_golf_kaitrumpfirstshot_251113.jpg
01:07
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika