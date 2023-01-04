Watch Now
Hamlin’s toy drive exceeds $6M
Mike Florio and Chris Simms provide an update for how many donations have been made to the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive and explain how it’ll give him something positive to focus on.
Up Next
Show Me Something Week 14: Dobbs, Flacco, Allen
Show Me Something Week 14: Dobbs, Flacco, Allen
Mike Florio and Peter King make their picks for the players and coaches around the NFL who need to step up for their respective teams in Week 14.
Watt immediately returning to game was ‘strange’
Watt immediately returning to game was 'strange'
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the Steelers' decision to let star defensive end T.J. Watt return on Thursday night against the Patriots after sustaining a big hit to his head in the first quarter.
King: McDermott’s 9/11 remarks are ‘disheartening’
King: McDermott's 9/11 remarks are ‘disheartening’
Mike Florio and Peter King examine Sean McDermott's apology after he confirmed reports that he referenced the 9/11 attacks as proof of teamwork in a 2021 team meeting.
Mayfield, Wilson face big tests in Week 14
Mayfield, Wilson face big tests in Week 14
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into Week 14 matchups including Falcons-Buccaneers and Texans-Jets, explaining what this week means for Zach Wilson & Co.
Underdogs of NFL Week 14 include Broncos, Bills
Underdogs of NFL Week 14 include Broncos, Bills
Mike Florio and Peter King outline the biggest underdogs of Week 14 in the NFL, including the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.
Cowboys need a ‘signature win’ over Eagles
Cowboys need a 'signature win' over Eagles
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to Week 14’s massive clash between the Eagles and Cowboys and emphasize why Dallas must secure the NFC’s top seed.
Can Belichick excite a new fanbase if he exits NE?
Can Belichick excite a new fanbase if he exits NE?
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate Bill Belichick’s future and if the veteran head coach would be capable of generating excitement with a new organization if he leaves New England.
Late false start call on Steelers sparks debate
Late false start call on Steelers sparks debate
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on the late false start call against Pittsburgh on Thursday, explaining why it’s a ‘microcosm of the challenge’ the NFL faces with officiating.
Steelers’ loss to Patriots is ‘as bad as it gets’
Steelers' loss to Patriots is 'as bad as it gets'
Mike Florio and Peter King examine Mitch Trubisky’s struggles against the Patriots on Thursday night and debate whether the Steelers can recover after back-to-back losses.
Week 14 preview: Titans vs. Dolphins
Week 14 preview: Titans vs. Dolphins
The matchup between the Titans and Dolphins features the biggest spread of Week 14 in the NFL, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio like Miami to win and cover the 13 points.
Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Giants
Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Monday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Giants, and why Jordan Love and Green Bay's offense may be too much to handle for New York.