Why Zeke return to Dallas would be 'a distraction’
While Ezekiel Elliott could be a quick fix for the Cowboys during Ronald Jones’ two-game suspension, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they'd be in a tough situation when Jones returns.
Rodgers explains why his contract is ‘win-win-win’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Aaron Rodgers has “backed himself into a corner” with the expectation of playing a few years with the Jets and outline how this complicates the Zach Wilson situation.
Kamara meets with Goodell for potential suspension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down where Alvin Kamara stands entering his meeting with Roger Goodell, after violating the personal conduct policy last year, as well as what this means for the Saints.
Is playing in preseason worth risk for Rodgers?
Although Aaron Rodgers “wouldn’t mind” playing in preseason, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question what changed his perspective compared to previous years and if it’s an unnecessary injury risk.
Payton did Jets ‘a favor’ by criticizing Hackett
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Nathaniel Hackett’s perspective on Sean Payton’s remarks and explore how this early adversity will help the Jets unite down the stretch.
How many is too many for Pro Football HOF classes?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the 2023 Enshrinees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, question if adding nine individuals is too many and examine how the standards have evolved.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring LAR, CAR, DAL, PHI
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a special puzzle The Grid made for PFT Live, featuring the Rams, Panthers and undrafted players across the top, with the Cowboys, Eagles and 1,000+ receiving yards on the side.
Jones drags feet adding Johnson to Ring of Honor
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it makes Jerry Jones look “very petty” by failing to add Jimmy Johnson, who is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, to the Cowboys Ring of Honor.
Could NFL players adopt NBA mold to chase titles?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if we eventually could see a shift where NFL players aim to achieve early and lay the foundation to chase titles later in their careers, like Tom Brady did.
Mahomes studying Brady’s model for play, contracts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the ways Patrick Mahomes is examining Tom Brady’s method, both on the field and from a financial standpoint.
Pickens says he’s the best receiver in the world
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how George Pickens channels his raw physicality into his play and evaluate how the Steelers look heading into the 2023 NFL season.
Patrick to miss season due to Achilles tear
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Broncos will fare with the news Tim Patrick is out for the season due to a training camp injury for the second year in a row.
Hamlin practices in pads for first time in return
Mike Florio and Chris Simms marvel at the fact Damar Hamlin is back to practicing in pads less than a year after suffering cardiac arrest and dissect the mental side of what he’ll have to work through.