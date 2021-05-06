 Skip navigation
Watch Now
Schefter chose to break Rodgers news on draft day
May 6, 2021 04:14 PM
ESPN's Adam Schefter joins the show to break down how his Aaron Rodgers report came together, why he released the story on the day of the 2021 NFL Draft and why Rodgers would want out of Green Bay.
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_230627.jpeg
15:23
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_230621.jpeg
11:31
Orlovsky: Almost impossible to fix gambling in NFL
nbc_pftpm_rodgersventure_230620.jpg
4:27
Florio: Rodgers’ crowdfunding ‘just a bad look’
nbc_pft_bearsunhappyclaypoolv2_230616.jpg
3:21
Bears reportedly are unhappy with Claypool
nbc_pft_biggestoffseasonshocks_230616.jpg
5:51
PFT Draft: Most shocking offseason moments
nbc_pft_postoffseasonranks_230616.jpg
1:59
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings
nbc_pft_jkdobbins_230616.jpg
9:10
Dobbins sat out due to deal, but lacks leverage
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_230616.jpg
7:07
Chiefs receive Super Bowl LVII rings
nbc_pft_chrisjoneslatest_230616.jpg
7:34
Chiefs hope holdout Jones is back by training camp
nbc_pft_dhoppatriots_230616.jpg
18:31
Hopkins will take time for decision after NE visit
nbc_pft_oaklandathleticsmovev2_230616.jpg
20:15
Manfred calls out community about A’s relocation
nbc_pft_davisonathleticsv2_230616.jpg
9:45
Davis doesn’t want A’s possible relocation to LV
