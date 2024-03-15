Watch Now
Texans 'went all-in' to build around Stroud
Pro Football Focus NFL Draft analyst Trevor Sikkema joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Houston Texans offseason, 2024 NFL Draft, best free agency moves and more.
Up Next
Bears’ FA splash setting offense up for success
Bears' FA splash setting offense up for success
Dan Patrick unpacks the Chicago Bears' offseason additions as the team looks to set the offense up for success should they decide to draft QB Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick.
Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons
Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons
Mike Florio reflects on Aaron Donald’s remarkable career, given the DT has announced his retirement, and explains why he believes we shouldn’t count out the possibility of Donald returning.
Takeaways from defensive free agency signings
Takeaways from defensive free agency signings
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack the latest defensive player signings, including Arik Armstead to the Jags, D.J. Reader to the Lions, Devin White to the Eagles and Kam Curl to the Rams.
Seahawks trade for Howell to back up Smith
Seahawks trade for Howell to back up Smith
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack the Seahawks’ trade for Sam Howell and question if the door is open even the slightest bit for him to eventually slide into a starting role.
Rodgers’ politics are a ‘distraction’ to the Jets
Rodgers’ politics are a ‘distraction’ to the Jets
Florio and Charean Williams discuss why it’s hypocritical for Aaron Rodgers to have said previously the team doesn’t need distractions and then proceed to get involved politically.
Lock signed with the Giants to compete to start
Lock signed with the Giants to compete to start
Mike Florio and Charean Williams examine how Drew Lock has the potential to be a starting QB in the NFL and given Daniel Jones’ injury history, there’s a real chance that happens in New York.
Falcons ‘went overboard’ with Cousins tampering
Falcons ‘went overboard’ with Cousins tampering
Mike Florio and Charean Williams shed light on how the Falcons were “careless” by not telling Kirk Cousins what he can and can’t say at his press conference and question how the NFL will take action.
Adofo-Mensah refuses to call Darnold a ‘bridge QB’
Adofo-Mensah refuses to call Darnold a ‘bridge QB’
While Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might not see Sam Darnold that way, Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain why they feel he is by definition a “bridge quarterback.”
DAL doesn’t define all in by free agency spending
DAL doesn’t define all in by free agency spending
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss why Cowboys fans were optimistic changes were coming to get over the hump, and when that didn’t happen during free agency, it raised questions.
O’Connell: MIN in ‘complete alignment’ on QB plans
O’Connell: MIN in ‘complete alignment’ on QB plans
Mike Florio and Charean Williams evaluate if it was accurate for Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to say they’re on the same page and question where they intend to look for their next QB.
Barkley, Eagles tampering would be hard to prove
Barkley, Eagles tampering would be hard to prove
Mike Florio and Charean Williams sift through Saquon Barkley’s explanation and discuss how it’s a very different situation than what happened with Kirk Cousins and the Falcons.