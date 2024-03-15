 Skip navigation
Top News

Oliver Marmol
Oliver Marmol given 2-year contract extension through 2026 by Cardinals
Danny Jansen
Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen has bone fracture in wrist, could miss opening day
Marcus Freeman
Conferences and Notre Dame agree on 6-year deal to continue College Football Playoff through 2031

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_msuvpurduehl_240315.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue outlasts Michigan State
nbc_imsa_deraniinterview_240315.jpg
Derani claims IMSA GTP class pole at Sebring
nbc_imsa_sebring12quals_240315.jpg
Highlight: IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Texans 'went all-in' to build around Stroud

March 15, 2024 02:05 PM
Pro Football Focus NFL Draft analyst Trevor Sikkema joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Houston Texans offseason, 2024 NFL Draft, best free agency moves and more.
