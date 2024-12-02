 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Purdue at Michigan State
Purdue fires coach Ryan Walters after going 5-19 in his two seasons
ATHLETICS-MON-AWARDS
Sifan Hassan, Letsile Tebogo win World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin has puncture wound, severe muscle trauma after Killington Cup crash

nbc_psnff_tkobseg_241201.jpg
NFL teams that took care of business in Week 13
nbc_psnff_bufrousseauint_241201.jpg
Rousseau explains how snow impacted field traction
nbc_simms_lowesramssaints_v2_241201.jpg
Rams ride stars in 'gutsy' Week 13 win vs. Saints

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: Purdue at Michigan State
Purdue fires coach Ryan Walters after going 5-19 in his two seasons
ATHLETICS-MON-AWARDS
Sifan Hassan, Letsile Tebogo win World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin has puncture wound, severe muscle trauma after Killington Cup crash

nbc_psnff_tkobseg_241201.jpg
NFL teams that took care of business in Week 13
nbc_psnff_bufrousseauint_241201.jpg
Rousseau explains how snow impacted field traction
nbc_simms_lowesramssaints_v2_241201.jpg
Rams ride stars in ‘gutsy’ Week 13 win vs. Saints

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
AFC playoff picture highlighted by Bills, Chiefs

December 1, 2024 11:40 PM
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth unpack the upcoming schedules for the Bills and Chiefs to examine which AFC powerhouse will have the edge entering the playoffs.
nbc_psnff_tkobseg_241201.jpg
3:00
NFL teams that took care of business in Week 13
nbc_psnff_bufrousseauint_241201.jpg
4:33
Rousseau explains how snow impacted field traction
nbc_psnff_sfbufdisc_241201.jpg
7:01
Bills 'are built' for tough weather conditions
nbc_fnia_speedround_241201.jpg
6:43
Speed Round: Confidence level for Bucs, Seahawks
nbc_fnia_arizonavikings_241201.jpg
4:51
Vikings 'stick with game plan' to defeat Cardinals
nbc_fnia_steelersbengals_24201.jpg
6:32
PIT 'pushing buttons' to get most out of Wilson
nbc_fnia_eaglesravens_241201.jpg
6:05
Eagles 'playing together' during winning streak
nbc_fnia_floriowilliams_241201.jpg
0:42
Williams TD is 'farthest I've ever run in my life'
nbc_fnia_pitnajeeftint_241201.jpg
3:44
FNIA FaceTime: Harris shares why Tomlin is special
nbc_fnia_allenintvfullrelut_v3_241130.jpg
16:57
Allen: Bills 'internally driven' amid playoff push
nbc_fnia_allenintvcliprelut_v3_241130.jpg
6:06
Allen says he and McDermott have 'grown together'
nbc_fnia_wk13matchups_241126.jpg
7:52
Top storylines in Thanksgiving weekend slate
