 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
How Ryder Cuppers on both sides fared in final starts before Bethpage
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2025
Alphonce Simbu wins World Championships men’s marathon in photo finish
Procore Championship 2025 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler’s career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event Scheffler has won on Tour

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_snf_skolchant_250914.jpg
‘Skol’ chant opens Sunday Night Football Week 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
How Ryder Cuppers on both sides fared in final starts before Bethpage
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2025
Alphonce Simbu wins World Championships men’s marathon in photo finish
Procore Championship 2025 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler’s career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event Scheffler has won on Tour

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_snf_skolchant_250914.jpg
‘Skol’ chant opens Sunday Night Football Week 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Aubrey confident his FG range is 70-71 yards

September 14, 2025 07:56 PM
Mike Florio provides insight on Brandon Aubrey’s mindset for clutch, difficult field goals, where the kicker tells himself, “I’m the best person on the planet to do this job.”

Related Videos

nbc_snf_skolchant_250914.jpg
01:10
‘Skol’ chant opens Sunday Night Football Week 2
nbc_fnia_florioburrow_250914.jpg
42
Florio: Surgery ‘isn’t off the table’ for Burrow
nbc_fnia_falconskickers_250914.jpg
01:52
Inside Falcons’ decision to start Romo, bench Koo
nbc_nfl_prescottsound_250914.jpg
57
Dak: Win was ‘epitome’ of Schottenheimer’s style
dancampbell.jpg
44
Campbell: ‘The train keeps rolling’
nbc_nfl_nevrabelsound_250914.jpg
49
Vrabel ‘excited’ for his players after win vs. MIA
nbc_fnia_stbrownft_250914.jpg
02:09
FNIA FaceTime: St. Brown says CHI was a ‘must-win’
nbc_ffpg_lastcall_250914.jpg
02:23
NFL Week 2 head-to-head props: Chase vs. Thomas
week2pickuplines-250914.jpg
04:10
Week 2 pick-up lines: Jets vs. Calcaterra bet?
nbc_ffpg_tdparlay_250914.jpg
03:32
Include Gibbs, Henry in Week 2 anytime TD parlay
nbc_ffpg_propashot_250914.jpg
06:55
Lamb highlights top prop picks for NFL Week 2
nbc_ffhh_whatontap_250912.jpg
10:23
Answering Start/Sit questions for Week 2
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250912.jpg
02:58
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
nbc_ffhh_flex_250912.jpg
05:27
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2
nbc_ffhh_judkins_250912.jpg
01:44
Where does Judkins fit into Browns backfield?
nbc_ffhh_austinekeler_250912.jpg
02:22
Reviewing Commanders backfield with Ekeler injury
nbc_ffhh_commandersoffense_250912.jpg
04:44
Not worried about WAS offense, Jayden Daniels
nbc_ffhh_macjones_250912.jpg
04:31
Jones good enough to get the ball to SF playmakers
nbc_ffhh_jaydenreed_250912.jpg
03:13
Reed injury provides clarity for Packers WR room
nbc_ffhh_packersdefense_250912.jpg
05:11
Do not start ‘border line’ players vs Packers
nbc_ffhh_tuckerkraft_250912.jpg
06:25
Kraft is a top five tight end in fantasy
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
12:19
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_bte_week2bets_250912.jpg
01:19
Cowboys, Lions headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_bte_bestbets_250912.jpg
01:58
Jets, Seahawks headline Week 2 best bets
nbc_bte_nfcchamp_250812.jpg
02:03
Packers are ‘most likely’ team to win NFC
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
14:55
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
05:39
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2
nbc_pft_miamimeeting_250912.jpg
05:51
Florio ‘troubled by’ Miami’s players-only meeting
nbc_pft_sirianni_250912.jpg
04:03
Is Eagles’ Sirianni one of best coaches in NFL?
nbc_pft_replayreview_250912.jpg
09:17
When should NFL’s replay assist system kick in?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
01:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
02:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250914.jpg
03:50
Previewing Arsenal’s showdown with Manchester City
nbc_pl_2robbiestx_250914.jpg
01:47
Will Man United continue to stand behind Amorim?
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250914.jpg
01:49
Schade following Mbeumo’s, Wissa’s footsteps
nbc_pl_earleuav2_250914.jpg
04:00
Madueke ‘playing with confidence’ at Arsenal
nbc_golf_krogerfinal_250914.jpg
10:46
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hullwins_250914.jpg
02:46
Hull wins Kroger Championship with clutch putt
nbc_pl_lowedown_250914.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Amorim is ‘incredibly inflexible’
nbc_pl_update_250914.jpg
18:09
PL Update: Manchester City crush Manchester United
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250914.jpg
09:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_pepintv_250914.jpg
04:51
Guardiola proud Man City ‘brought joy’ to fans
nbc_pl_slotintv_250914.jpg
02:07
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s win against Burnley
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250914.jpg
08:04
Amorim: Man United lacked quality v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcmu_250914.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Man City v. Man United Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_fodenhaalandintv_250914.jpg
03:01
‘It was all for him': Foden on winning for Hatton
nbc_pl_mcmupostgame_250914.jpg
07:08
Man United in a ‘sad situation’ under Amorim
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_250914.jpg
01:42
Haaland’s brace puts Man City 3-0 ahead of Man Utd
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_250914.jpg
01:52
Haaland chips Man City 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_golf_bmwfinal_250914.jpg
11:58
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_norenwinvod_250914.jpg
03:48
Noren processing emotions after BMW PGA win
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250914.jpg
01:41
Foden heads Man City 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_burliv_250914.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Liverpool Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250914.jpg
02:40
Salah’s 95th-minute penalty gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_burlivpostgame_250914.jpg
02:08
Liverpool break Burnley hearts in stoppage time
oly_atm100_interviews_250914.jpg
02:05
Seville, Lyles react to 1st and 3rd-place finishes
nbc_pl_burredcard1_250914.jpg
01:00
Ugochukwu sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
oly_atw100_fraserpryceinterview_250914.jpg
01:21
Fraser-Pryce running off into the sunset at worlds
oly_atw100_usainterviews_250914.jpg
04:26
Jefferson-Wooden, Richardson analyze 100m final
oly_atwlj_daviswoodhallfinal_250914.jpg
06:49
Davis-Woodhall world lead yields gold in long jump