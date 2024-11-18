 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Oregon at Wisconsin
AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU out of Top 25
MMA-UFC-HEAVYWEIGHT-USA-JONES-MIOCIC
Donald Trump plays golf with Jay Monahan, attends UFC event with Yasir Al-Rumayyan in recent days
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings win the WNBA draft lottery, earning the No. 1 pick next year

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_appspeedround_241117.jpg
Speed Round: Has Richardson turned a corner?
watthenry.jpg
Steelers turn Ravens ‘into a shell of themselves’
caleb.jpg
Williams ‘responded’ to OC change in Bears’ loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Football: Oregon at Wisconsin
AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU out of Top 25
MMA-UFC-HEAVYWEIGHT-USA-JONES-MIOCIC
Donald Trump plays golf with Jay Monahan, attends UFC event with Yasir Al-Rumayyan in recent days
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings win the WNBA draft lottery, earning the No. 1 pick next year

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_appspeedround_241117.jpg
Speed Round: Has Richardson turned a corner?
watthenry.jpg
Steelers turn Ravens ‘into a shell of themselves’
caleb.jpg
Williams ‘responded’ to OC change in Bears’ loss

Watch Now

Bills prove they 'have enough' in win vs. Chiefs

November 17, 2024 10:25 PM
The FNIA crew react to the Buffalo Bills' handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season, discussing Josh Allen stepping up and putting on his "Superman cape" late in the fourth quarter.
nbc_fnia_appspeedround_241117.jpg
5:08
Speed Round: Has Richardson turned a corner?
watthenry.jpg
5:54
Steelers turn Ravens ‘into a shell of themselves’
caleb.jpg
6:26
Williams ‘responded’ to OC change in Bears’ loss
nbc_fnia_kcvbufdiscussion_241117.jpg
1:21
Bills earn ‘team win’ over Chiefs
nbc_nfl_floriohit_241117.jpg
0:51
What Jags’ blowout loss means for Pederson
nbc_fnia_pitwattft_241117.jpg
2:34
Taylor FaceTimes Watt to unpack BAL-PIT ‘hatred’
nbc_fnia_chargersintv2_241115.jpg
9:19
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
nbc_fnia_week11preview_241113.jpg
13:19
What to expect in Week 11’s biggest matchups
Russell_Wilson.png
5:05
Wilson brings a new energy to Steelers offense
nbc_fnia_officiatingissues_241113.jpg
2:41
Missed calls ‘shouldn’t happen’ with replay assist
nbc_fnia_poorsituational_241113.jpg
4:54
Broncos, Commanders fail to execute in crunch time
nbc_fnia_coltsbacktorichardson_241113.jpg
1:53
Colts must stay present amid recent QB changes
