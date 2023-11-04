 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat
Basketball Pickups: Haywood you add me?
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Syndication: Arizona Republic
NASCAR title race all in the family for William Byron, Ryan Blaney (and his younger sister)
Lyudmila Belousova and her partner Oleg Protopopov
Oleg Protopopov, two-time Olympic figure skating gold medalist, dies at 91

Top Clips

nbc_gc_kuchar_231103.jpg
Kuchar’s ‘steady’ approach leading to WWT success
nbc_gc_aberg_231103.jpg
Åberg lays out keys for Round 3 at WWT Champ.
nbc_gc_hickok_231103.jpg
Hickok: Controlling ‘all facets’ of my game at WWT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat
Basketball Pickups: Haywood you add me?
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Syndication: Arizona Republic
NASCAR title race all in the family for William Byron, Ryan Blaney (and his younger sister)
Lyudmila Belousova and her partner Oleg Protopopov
Oleg Protopopov, two-time Olympic figure skating gold medalist, dies at 91

Top Clips

nbc_gc_kuchar_231103.jpg
Kuchar’s ‘steady’ approach leading to WWT success
nbc_gc_aberg_231103.jpg
Åberg lays out keys for Round 3 at WWT Champ.
nbc_gc_hickok_231103.jpg
Hickok: Controlling ‘all facets’ of my game at WWT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chase: Bengals' offense is 'versatile, unselfish'

November 3, 2023 11:27 PM
Devin McCourty sits down with superstar WR Ja'Marr Chase to discuss his path to playing football, what changed for the Bengals' offense in Week 8 and Cincinnati's upcoming matchup against Buffalo.
Up Next
nbc_psnff_allenintv_231029.jpg
6:47
Allen: Chargers reset before Week 8 win over Bears
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appdraftkings_231029.jpg
3:16
Bengals stars, A.J. Brown highlight Week 8 fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_fullapplebees_231029.jpg
24:10
Week 8 recap: Cowboys rout Rams, Jets win thriller
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appspeedrd_231029.jpg
6:17
Speed Round: NFL teams as Halloween villains
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_app_bengalsvssf_231029.jpg
3:37
49ers continue to sputter in loss to Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_app_denvervschiefs_231029.jpg
2:50
Broncos give Mahomes, Chiefs the chills
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_app_eaglesvswash_231029.jpg
3:02
Brown ‘unguardable’ as Eagles escape v. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_app_cowboysvsrams_231029.jpg
2:00
Cowboys had ‘different mentality’ in Rams win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_app_nygvsnyj_231029.jpg
2:24
Jets ‘find a way to win’ vs. Giants in Week 8
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriocousinshalftime_231029.jpg
0:38
Vikings ‘devastated’ by Cousins’ injury
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriowilsontaylor_231029.jpg
0:52
Wilson clutch for Jets, Taylor departs for Giants
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriocousins_231029.jpg
0:48
How should Vikings proceed after Cousins injury?
Now Playing