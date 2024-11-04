 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Long: Agonizing wait after Martinsville race leaves one NASCAR driver perplexed, another numb
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR explains decision against Bell that sends Byron to championship race
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_241103.jpg
What drivers said after 2024 Martinsville NASCAR Cup playoff race won by Ryan Blaney

Top Clips

nbc_snf_indminlites_241103.jpg
Highlights: Vikings overcome slow start, top Colts
nbc_snf_jeffersondarnoldint_241103.jpg
Darnold, Vikings were ‘resilient’ in SNF win
nbc_snf_olivertd_241103.jpg
Darnold finds Oliver on gutsy play call for TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Detroit Lions off to best start since 1956

November 3, 2024 10:16 PM
The FNIA crew recap the Detroit Lions victory over the Green Bay Packers and discuss why the "Road to New Orleans" looks like it could go through Dan Campbell's squad.
Speed Round: Handing out NFL midterm grades
Falcons ‘swag surf’ all over Cowboys in Week 9
Ravens’ ‘three-headed monster’ unleashed vs. DEN
Allen continues ‘phenomenal’ season in Week 9 win
Source: Smith is ‘expected’ to be traded to Lions
Cousins FaceTimes Florio about facing Zimmer’s D
Jefferson talks connection with Darnold, O’Connell
Jefferson ‘chasing greatness’ as Vikings grow
Colts can’t let Jefferson beat them on SNF
Daniels, Nix eatin’ good heading into NFL Week 9
Flacco brings ‘stability’ as Colts starting QB
Demonstrating how CHI should’ve defended Hail Mary
