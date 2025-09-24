Jaguars doing Hunter 'an injustice' splitting time

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Streaming Starting Pitchers: Let Jameson Taillon, Will Warren take you to a title
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
No. 17 Alabama seeks road redemption at No. 5 Georgia after a string of losses away from home
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New York fans promise to be loud and proud at Bethpage Ryder Cup
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Which NFL rookie is due to break out?
Egbuka, Simmons lead top rookies after three weeks
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Streaming Starting Pitchers: Let Jameson Taillon, Will Warren take you to a title
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
No. 17 Alabama seeks road redemption at No. 5 Georgia after a string of losses away from home
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New York fans promise to be loud and proud at Bethpage Ryder Cup
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Which NFL rookie is due to break out?
Egbuka, Simmons lead top rookies after three weeks
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more!
Close
Watch Now
Jaguars doing Hunter 'an injustice' splitting time
September 24, 2025 11:31 AM
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy question the Jacksonville Jaguars' handling of Travis Hunter early in his rookie season.
Related Videos
01:47
Which NFL rookie is due to break out?
03:53
Egbuka, Simmons lead top rookies after three weeks
11:17
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
04:39
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
04:04
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag
03:39
Parsons says it’ll be ‘painful’ to sack Prescott
11:01
Florio: Jones’ ‘lust for money’ hurts chance at SB
10:55
PFT Power Rankings: Lions skyrocket in Week 4
13:16
The key reason why Parsons landed with Packers
04:43
Why Wilson was Giants’ ‘safety plan’ at QB
05:05
What Dart needs to do to save Daboll’s job
09:58
Evaluating what’s next for Wilson
10:23
Why it’s the right time to bench Wilson for Dart
04:41
Dart gets fans excited for first time in long time
01:37
Players to watch in Packers vs. Cowboys on SNF
01:41
Players to watch in Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchup
09:40
Lions ‘reminded everyone who they are’ vs. Ravens
06:16
Giants, Daboll can run ‘full offense’ with Dart
11:02
Simms: Williams is going to be a superstar
02:43
Ravens remain favorites in AFC North
12:45
Ravens could not match Lions’ level of physicality
07:32
Lions-Ravens fantasy takeaways: Detroit RBs go off
01:00
NFL Week 4 early lines: Seahawks, Browns, Colts
07:30
NYG’s Dart can be a ‘borderline top-12' fantasy QB
02:51
Week 4 waiver wire quarterbacks, tight ends to add
04:46
Waiver wire RB targets after Benson: Corum, Marks
18:06
Ayomanor, Tucker lead Week 4 waiver wire WR adds
07:59
Cardinals’ Benson has ‘league-winner’ potential
01:57
Bet on under when Colts take on Rams in Week 4
02:03
Which 1-2 team will win Sunday: Ravens or Chiefs?
Latest Clips
05:51
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
01:53
Dart to be tested early against Chargers’ defense
01:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
16:29
Can Dart be the ‘savior’ the Giants need?
04:21
Friendship defines Russell’s Junior Ryder Cup path
10:34
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system
02:40
HLs: Aces even series, Mercury win OT thriller
12:27
Cadillac ends ‘drought’ at Battle on the Bricks
05:41
Jost ‘emotional’ returning to play Bethpage Black
10:01
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction
03:04
Highlights: Lynx, Fever start semifinals with wins
02:52
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
12:50
Bradley hoping to inspire relentless U.S. team
12:43
Previewing the back nine of the Ryder Cup
08:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
01:35
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
01:17
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
01:30
Vikings’ Addison profiles as ‘high-variance WR3'
01:32
Hampton can be a weekly top-10 RB with Harris out
01:30
Dart can bring ‘aggressiveness’ to Giants’ offense
01:16
Can Andrews be trusted in fantasy after Week 3?
03:35
Holes nine to twelve ‘most pivotal’ of Ryder Cup
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
15:08
Man City ‘looked comfortable’ out of possession
05:06
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
10:21
SMX Finals 2025: Las Vegas biggest moments
06:47
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
11:13
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue