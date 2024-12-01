Watch Now
FNIA FaceTime: Harris shares why Tomlin is special
Devin McCourty calls up Najee Harris to share how Mike Tomlin is like a father figure but also a best friend, unpack the Steelers' 44-38 win over the Bengals and more.
Allen: Bills ‘internally driven’ amid playoff push
Josh Allen chats with Jason Garrett about his development as a player, the mindset it takes to play in Buffalo’s intense weather conditions and why the Bills are primed for a deep playoff run this season.
Allen says he and McDermott have ‘grown together’
Josh Allen talks with Jason Garrett about the mentality of the Buffalo Bills, his relationship with head coach Sean McDermott and more.
Top storylines in Thanksgiving weekend slate
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison dive into everything they're watching for in a packed NFL Week 13 slate.
Where teams stand in Week 13 NFL playoff picture
The Football Night in America crew examine the NFL playoff picture heading into Week 13, highlighting a few hopefuls in the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.
Henry, Barkley eatin’ good ahead of Week 13
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth make their cases for who's Eatin' Good heading into NFL Week 13, highlighted by Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry.
Ravens gave Chargers a dose of ‘bully ball’
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison react to the Baltimore Ravens' victory over the Los Angeles on Monday Night Football, discussing how they used "bully ball" to come away with the victory.
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth preview a Thanksgiving night game in Green Bay between the Dolphins and Packers, detailing how Miami can win their fourth game in a row and keep climbing in the standings.
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 12
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison field questions about why the Chiefs should be concerned about their slow start this season, where the Texans need to improve the most and why the 49ers offense has lacked consistency.
Brown details how the Eagles ‘flipped the switch’
A.J. Brown joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to discuss his mindset about how touches need to result in touchdowns, why the Eagles have so much trust in Howie Roseman and more.
Eagles proving they are a ‘complete’ team
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth react to the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams, discussing what makes Nick Sirianni's team so good in 2024.
Speed Round: Are the Texans pretenders?
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to evaluate the contenders and pretenders through Week 12, including the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.