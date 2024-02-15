 Skip navigation
Henry Rono
Track legend Henry Rono dies at 72
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Surprise tops Justin Haley’s list of expectations for Rick Ware Racing
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings
Let the Quarterback Carousel Begin

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponvegasnbaexpansion_240215.jpg
How much would NBA Vegas franchise cost?
nbc_dps_billplaschkeinterview_240215.jpg
Plaschke: Lakers should have traded LeBron
oly_worlds_sww50bk_240215.jpg
Curzan continues medal haul in 50m backstroke

Was 49ers choice on Wilks made before Super Bowl?

February 15, 2024 01:50 PM
NFL Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the 49ers firing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and why the decision was likely made before the Super Bowl.
Wilks, Shanahan reportedly had 'personality clash'
11:19
Wilks, Shanahan reportedly had ‘personality clash’
Chiefs sign DC Spagnuolo to contract extension
3:43
Chiefs sign DC Spagnuolo to contract extension
nbc_pft_chrisjones_240215.jpg
5:53
Chiefs must ‘open the checkbook’ for Jones quickly
Bears, Fields are in a 'complicated' situation
8:52
Bears, Fields are in a ‘complicated’ situation
nbc_pft_2023season_240215.jpg
6:14
What the 2023 NFL season will be remembered for
Three-peat goal gives KC 'renewed focus' for 2024
8:05
Three-peat goal gives KC ‘renewed focus’ for 2024
nbc_pft_kelceandy_240215.jpg
5:39
Kelce regrets heated interaction with Reid in SB
Candidates to replace Wilks as 49ers DC
10:38
Candidates to replace Wilks as 49ers DC
nbc_pft_stevefired_240215.jpg
17:02
49ers’ decision to fire DC Wilks ‘feels weird’
KC-Shooting-MPX-Image.jpg
34:03
1 dead, 20+ injured in shooting at KC’s SB parade
Bosa's disruption 'as good as anybody' in NFL
2:08
Bosa’s disruption ‘as good as anybody’ in NFL
Requiem for a team: Every team that fell short
15:48
Requiem for a team: Every team that fell short
