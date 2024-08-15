Watch Now
Brady jokes about coming out of retirement
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Darter discuss Tom Brady's social media appearance suggesting he could come out of retirement, comedically evaluating potential landing spots for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Darnold could become a Mayfield-type fantasy QB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew run through the Rotoworld Player News, giving a 2024 outlook for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold after the season-ending injury to rookie signal caller JJ McCarthy.
Can Nacua deliver on 2024 fantasy projections?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze Matthew Berry's Top 12 wide receiver Rankings, focusing on whether Puka Nacua can put up WR1 numbers with a healthy Cooper Kupp in Los Angeles.
Williams’ workload with Rams ‘not a concern’
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take a look at the Top 12 running back rankings, discussing why the workload for Kyren Williams shouldn't be a concern, even with rookie Blake Corum in the mix.
Kittle is a ‘boom or bust’ TE fantasy option
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze Matthew Berry's Top 12 tight end Rankings, debating whether San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle is still worth an early-round selection
Burrow’s path to being elite fantasy QB is narrow
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew examine Matthew Berry's Top 12 quarterback Rankings, explaining why Joe Burrow doesn't provide much fantasy upside at the quarterback position.
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how if Colin Kaepernick is being approached about a possible coaching job, it’s a clear indication his days as a player are over.
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
From Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes, Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for the players who know how to handle pressure with ice in their veins.
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI
Jerod Mayo described Drake Maye as ‘steady,’ which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to map out what they hope to see from the third overall pick against the Eagles.
Tua hopes to play preseason Week 2 vs. Commanders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the benefits of starters getting some minutes in preseason games to work out the cobwebs and get back into the right mentality.
Bennett is player to watch vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into what they hope to see out of Stetson Bennett in preseason Week 2 against the Chargers and stress the importance of strong play early in the season.
Darnold has opportunity to redefine his value
Mike Florio and Chris Simms point to the silver lining for Sam Darnold and question if Kevin O’Connell’s offense will change with Darnold at the helm.