 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: GEICO 500
Christopher Bell on Daniel Suarez: “I’m sure he’s going to be coming after me”
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP-PRESENTATION
Jon Rahm looks to surpass Seve Ballesteros at Spanish Open
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Samulski’s Arbitrary Fantasy Football Awards before Week 6

Top Clips

nbc_simms_awsbrockpurdy_231011.jpg
How Purdy dissected Cowboys’ defense in Week 5
nbc_dps_jason_231011.jpg
Garrett: I ‘don’t buy’ system QB talk around Purdy
nbc_pff_bigtentopoline_231011.jpg
Fashanu, Zinter among top Big Ten O-linemen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: GEICO 500
Christopher Bell on Daniel Suarez: “I’m sure he’s going to be coming after me”
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP-PRESENTATION
Jon Rahm looks to surpass Seve Ballesteros at Spanish Open
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Samulski’s Arbitrary Fantasy Football Awards before Week 6

Top Clips

nbc_simms_awsbrockpurdy_231011.jpg
How Purdy dissected Cowboys’ defense in Week 5
nbc_dps_jason_231011.jpg
Garrett: I ‘don’t buy’ system QB talk around Purdy
nbc_pff_bigtentopoline_231011.jpg
Fashanu, Zinter among top Big Ten O-linemen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top impact players in Giants vs. Bills

October 11, 2023 11:30 AM
Pro Football Focus breaks down the players to watch in the Week 6 SNF matchup between the Bills and Giants, including Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs for Buffalo and Adoree' Jackson and Dexter Lawrence for New York.
Up Next
nbc_simms_awsbrockpurdy_231011.jpg
3:15
How Purdy dissected Cowboys’ defense in Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jason_231011.jpg
15:36
Garrett: I ‘don’t buy’ system QB talk around Purdy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_231011.jpg
5:12
PFT Draft: Teams needing moves pre-trade deadline
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kelce_231011.jpg
1:48
How will Kelce’s ankle hold up on a short week?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_watt_231011.jpg
2:29
Watt reportedly dislocated finger, tore ligaments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patriots_231011.jpg
17:13
PFT Power Rankings: Patriots land below Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_reichtepper_231011.jpg
11:51
How Tepper’s involvement could be hurting Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftkings_231011.jpg
3:27
Analyzing Cowboys, 49ers Super Bowl odds movement
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jefferson_231011.jpg
8:27
How Jefferson can help elevate the Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccarthy_231011.jpg
3:42
Jones doubles down on McCarthy calling plays
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ceedee_231011.jpg
5:38
How the Cowboys’ lack of weapons affects Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dak_231011.jpg
14:51
Jones wants SB, but isn’t making necessary moves
Now Playing