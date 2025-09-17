Skip navigation
U.S. Mid-Amateur quarters filled with reinstated ams, including KFT vet who just regained status
No. 4 Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators prediction: Odds, best bets, team overviews, QBs, trends, and stats
Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston help Fever stay alive in playoffs with 77-60 Game 2 rout over Dream
Jackson wins 200m heat, third-fastest overall
Jefferson-Wooden wins 200m heat, second-fastest
Key players to watch: Chiefs vs. Giants on SNF
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
U.S. Mid-Amateur quarters filled with reinstated ams, including KFT vet who just regained status
No. 4 Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators prediction: Odds, best bets, team overviews, QBs, trends, and stats
Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston help Fever stay alive in playoffs with 77-60 Game 2 rout over Dream
Jackson wins 200m heat, third-fastest overall
Jefferson-Wooden wins 200m heat, second-fastest
Key players to watch: Chiefs vs. Giants on SNF
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Battle paces 200m heats at worlds with season best
September 17, 2025 07:20 AM
U.S. sprinter Anavia Battle won her women's 200m heat at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships in Tokyo, setting the top-time overall at 22.07 seconds, a season best.
03:08
Jackson wins 200m heat, third-fastest overall
03:09
Jefferson-Wooden wins 200m heat, second-fastest
02:00
Tinch felt relief following 110mH title at worlds
02:04
Kipyegon dominates worlds 1500m; Hiltz fifth
05:24
Tinch captures gold in men’s 110mH at worlds
05:46
Kipyegon kicks to fourth world title in 1500m
04:49
McLaughlin-Levrone smashes Richards-Ross’ 400m AR
04:31
Holloway’s quest for 110mH four-peat falters
04:25
Paulino second to Bukowiecka’s SB in 400m semi
05:36
Lutkenhaus crashes out of men’s 800m in heats
16:25
Simbu wins worlds men’s marathon in photo finish
04:50
How Jefferson-Wooden, Seville won 100m finals
04:59
Duplantis continues to raise the bar in pole vault
14:23
Beamish edges El Bakkali in 3000m steeplechase
03:57
Kambundji, Stark, Russell analyze 100mH final
07:42
Hocker disqualified from world championships 1500m
09:34
Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again
05:45
Kambundji stuns in 100m hurdles; Stark nabs bronze
07:56
Kerr moves on to 1500m final, endures finish fall
04:40
Holloway struggles to qualify for 110mH semifinals
05:03
Warholm third in 400mH heat, qualifies for semis
03:59
Tinch qualifies for 110mH semifinals at worlds
04:57
Benjamin wins 400mH heat, records 2nd-fastest time
02:05
Seville, Lyles react to 1st and 3rd-place finishes
01:21
Fraser-Pryce running off into the sunset at worlds
04:26
Jefferson-Wooden, Richardson analyze 100m final
06:49
Davis-Woodhall world lead yields gold in long jump
07:46
Gressier rides season’s best to 10,000m worlds win
09:59
Jamaica’s Seville, Thompson 1-2 in 100m; Lyles 3rd
04:35
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
01:50
Key players to watch: Chiefs vs. Giants on SNF
10:14
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2
01:45
AFC West Odds: ‘Shocked’ Chiefs are still second
10:46
Texans’ struggles affecting Stroud’s confidence
10:35
Smith ‘a little too aggressive’ to begin season
09:22
SMX Playoffs 2025: St. Louis biggest moments
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
01:36
Fantasy winners, losers after McCarthy’s injury
01:26
Jeanty has self to blame for poor fantasy start
01:19
Fantasy fallout for Commanders amid Daniels injury
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Åberg
02:21
Ranking NFL’s 0-2 teams: Can KC, MIA bounce back?
08:15
Who are the NFL’s most trustworthy quarterbacks?
01:35
How Daniels’ injury affects LV-WAS line
07:00
Mayfield, Harbaugh are winners of Week 2 MNF
12:19
Spotlighting Arsenal’s ‘fantastic’ summer signings
08:01
PL RAW: Haaland, Foden turn Manchester blue
11:11
PL Masterclass: Leno, Fulham’s brick wall
23:00
Analyzing Amorim’s tactical red flags at Man Utd
01:24
Week 3 early lines: Eye Falcons, Colts, Packers
12:20
Franklin, Robinson emerge as top waiver wire WRs
05:26
Fantasy panic meter for LV’s Jeanty, LAC’s Hampton
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 4
01:36
Growing fantasy concerns surround Texans’ Collins
02:08
Can Texans finally break out against Jaguars?
07:54
Three rookie running backs to add before Week 3
02:05
Bucs face tough task protecting Mayfield vs. Jets
15:30
Colts’ Jones leads Week 3 waiver wire QB targets
