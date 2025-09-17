Battle paces 200m heats at worlds with season best

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur
U.S. Mid-Amateur quarters filled with reinstated ams, including KFT vet who just regained status
NCAA Football: South Florida at Miami
No. 4 Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators prediction: Odds, best bets, team overviews, QBs, trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston help Fever stay alive in playoffs with 77-60 Game 2 rout over Dream

Top Clips

oly_atw200_jacksonheat_250917.jpg
Jackson wins 200m heat, third-fastest overall
oly_atw200_mjwheat_250917.jpg
Jefferson-Wooden wins 200m heat, second-fastest
nbc_pff_chiefsgiants_250916.jpg
Key players to watch: Chiefs vs. Giants on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur
U.S. Mid-Amateur quarters filled with reinstated ams, including KFT vet who just regained status
NCAA Football: South Florida at Miami
No. 4 Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators prediction: Odds, best bets, team overviews, QBs, trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston help Fever stay alive in playoffs with 77-60 Game 2 rout over Dream

Top Clips

oly_atw200_jacksonheat_250917.jpg
Jackson wins 200m heat, third-fastest overall
oly_atw200_mjwheat_250917.jpg
Jefferson-Wooden wins 200m heat, second-fastest
nbc_pff_chiefsgiants_250916.jpg
Key players to watch: Chiefs vs. Giants on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Battle paces 200m heats at worlds with season best

September 17, 2025 07:20 AM
U.S. sprinter Anavia Battle won her women's 200m heat at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships in Tokyo, setting the top-time overall at 22.07 seconds, a season best.

Related Videos

oly_atw200_jacksonheat_250917.jpg
03:08
Jackson wins 200m heat, third-fastest overall
oly_atw200_mjwheat_250917.jpg
03:09
Jefferson-Wooden wins 200m heat, second-fastest
oly_atm110h_worlds_tinchintv_250915.jpg
02:00
Tinch felt relief following 110mH title at worlds
oly_atw1500_worlds_hiltzkipyegonintv_250916.jpg
02:04
Kipyegon dominates worlds 1500m; Hiltz fifth
oly_atm100h_worlds_tinchfinal_250916.jpg
05:24
Tinch captures gold in men’s 110mH at worlds
oly_atw1500_worlds_kipyegonfinal_250916.jpg
05:46
Kipyegon kicks to fourth world title in 1500m
oly_atw400_worlds_mclaughlinsemi_250916.jpg
04:49
McLaughlin-Levrone smashes Richards-Ross’ 400m AR
oly_atm110h_worlds_hollowaysemiv2_250916.jpg
04:31
Holloway’s quest for 110mH four-peat falters
oly_atw400_worlds_paulinosemi_250916.jpg
04:25
Paulino second to Bukowiecka’s SB in 400m semi
oly_atm800_worlds_lutkenhausheatv2_250916.jpg
05:36
Lutkenhaus crashes out of men’s 800m in heats
simbureplace.jpg
16:25
Simbu wins worlds men’s marathon in photo finish
oly_atw100_atm100_digitalhit_250915.jpg
04:50
How Jefferson-Wooden, Seville won 100m finals
oly_atmpv_digitalhit_250915.jpg
04:59
Duplantis continues to raise the bar in pole vault
oly_atmsc_beamishfinal_250915_v2.jpg
14:23
Beamish edges El Bakkali in 3000m steeplechase
oly_atw100h_interviews_250915.jpg
03:57
Kambundji, Stark, Russell analyze 100mH final
oly_atm1500_hockersemi_250915_v2.jpg
07:42
Hocker disqualified from world championships 1500m
oly_atmpv_worlds_final_250915.jpg
09:34
Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again
oly_atw100h_kambundjifinal_250915.jpg
05:45
Kambundji stuns in 100m hurdles; Stark nabs bronze
oly_atm1500_kerrsemi_250915.jpg
07:56
Kerr moves on to 1500m final, endures finish fall
oly_atm110h_hollowayheat_250915.jpg
04:40
Holloway struggles to qualify for 110mH semifinals
warholmheatreplacer.jpg
05:03
Warholm third in 400mH heat, qualifies for semis
oly_atm110h_tinchheat_250915.jpg
03:59
Tinch qualifies for 110mH semifinals at worlds
benjaminheatreplacer.jpg
04:57
Benjamin wins 400mH heat, records 2nd-fastest time
oly_atm100_interviews_250914.jpg
02:05
Seville, Lyles react to 1st and 3rd-place finishes
oly_atw100_fraserpryceinterview_250914.jpg
01:21
Fraser-Pryce running off into the sunset at worlds
oly_atw100_usainterviews_250914.jpg
04:26
Jefferson-Wooden, Richardson analyze 100m final
oly_atwlj_daviswoodhallfinal_250914.jpg
06:49
Davis-Woodhall world lead yields gold in long jump
oly_atm10k_gressierfinal_250914.jpg
07:46
Gressier rides season’s best to 10,000m worlds win
oly_atm100_sevillefinal_250914.jpg
09:59
Jamaica’s Seville, Thompson 1-2 in 100m; Lyles 3rd
oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenfinal_250914.jpg
04:35
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds

Latest Clips

nbc_pff_chiefsgiants_250916.jpg
01:50
Key players to watch: Chiefs vs. Giants on SNF
nbc_golf_jtsrd2_250916.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2
nbc_csu_afcwestodds_250916.jpg
01:45
AFC West Odds: ‘Shocked’ Chiefs are still second
stroud_bucs_defense.jpg
10:46
Texans’ struggles affecting Stroud’s confidence
nbc_csu_chargersraiders_250916.jpg
10:35
Smith ‘a little too aggressive’ to begin season
kitchen_smx.jpg
09:22
SMX Playoffs 2025: St. Louis biggest moments
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
nbc_roto_mccarthy_0916.jpg
01:36
Fantasy winners, losers after McCarthy’s injury
nbc_roto_ashtonjeanty_250916.jpg
01:26
Jeanty has self to blame for poor fantasy start
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250916.jpg
01:19
Fantasy fallout for Commanders amid Daniels injury
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_aberg_250916.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Åberg
nbc_dlb_nfl02off_250916.jpg
02:21
Ranking NFL’s 0-2 teams: Can KC, MIA bounce back?
nbc_dlb_mosttrustworthyqbs_250916.jpg
08:15
Who are the NFL’s most trustworthy quarterbacks?
nbc_roto_raiderscommanders_v2_250916.jpg
01:35
How Daniels’ injury affects LV-WAS line
nbc_dlb_mnfrecap_250916.jpg
07:00
Mayfield, Harbaugh are winners of Week 2 MNF
nbc_pl_genxptc_250916.jpg
12:19
Spotlighting Arsenal’s ‘fantastic’ summer signings
nbc_pl_plraw_250916.jpg
08:01
PL RAW: Haaland, Foden turn Manchester blue
nbc_pl_genxptb_250916.jpg
11:11
PL Masterclass: Leno, Fulham’s brick wall
nbc_pl_genxpta_250916.jpg
23:00
Analyzing Amorim’s tactical red flags at Man Utd
nbc_berry_lastcall_250916.jpg
01:24
Week 3 early lines: Eye Falcons, Colts, Packers
wandale.jpg
12:20
Franklin, Robinson emerge as top waiver wire WRs
nbc_berry_chargersraidersrecap_250916.jpg
05:26
Fantasy panic meter for LV’s Jeanty, LAC’s Hampton
nbc_pl_netbusters_250916.jpg
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 4
nbc_berry_bucstexansrecap_250916.jpg
01:36
Growing fantasy concerns surround Texans’ Collins
nbc_roto_texansjaguars_250916.jpg
02:08
Can Texans finally break out against Jaguars?
nbc_berry_wwrbs_250916.jpg
07:54
Three rookie running backs to add before Week 3
nbc_roto_jetsbuccs_250916.jpg
02:05
Bucs face tough task protecting Mayfield vs. Jets
nbc_berry_wwqbs_250916.jpg
15:30
Colts’ Jones leads Week 3 waiver wire QB targets