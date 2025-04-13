 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300
Bristol to provide another set of memorable moments for Jesse Love
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jose Soriano breaking out, Chase Meidroth gets the call
masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National

Top Clips

nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_250413.jpg
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250413.jpg
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmupostgame_250413.jpg
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300
Bristol to provide another set of memorable moments for Jesse Love
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jose Soriano breaking out, Chase Meidroth gets the call
masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National

Top Clips

nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_250413.jpg
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250413.jpg
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmupostgame_250413.jpg
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon

April 13, 2025 11:49 AM
Watch highlights from the 2025 men’s Paris Marathon, where Kenyan Benard Biwott clocked 2:05:25 to earn the victory and a lifetime best time.

Related Videos

marathon_thumb.jpg
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
oly_fsdnc_worlds_chockbatescinematic.jpg
02:11
Inside Chock and Bates’ threepeat World Title
oly_fswom_worlds_liugold_cinematic.jpg
02:10
Liu masters the moment at figure skating worlds
oly_swm50bu_groussetwin_250404.jpg
03:41
Grousset cruises to men’s 50m butterfly victory
oly_swm200bu_urlandowin_250404.jpg
05:17
Urlando hits personal best in 200m butterfly
oly_sww50f_gastaldellowin_250404.jpg
03:47
Gastaldello wins dramatic 50m free in Sacramento
oly_atw400h_sydneymclaughlinlevrone_250404.jpg
04:59
McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles in Jamaica
oly_swm100bu_maximegroussettyr_250403.jpg
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
oly_ihmen_ovechkingoalscomp_final.jpg
07:34
All of Ovechkin’s goals from the Olympics
oly_frwar_kailakuhn_250329.jpg
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
oly_sbwhp_chloekim_250329.jpg
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
oly_fsmen_malininanthem_250329.jpg
04:14
Malinin takes in National Anthem with gold medal
oly_fsmen_malininjoyceintv_250329.jpg
01:08
Malinin definitely proud to repeat as world champ
oly_fsmen_maliningold_250329.jpg
07:41
Malinin defends title at figure skating worlds
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
01:45
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
03:57
Figure skaters draw strength from each other
oly_fswom_malinintorico_250328.jpg
02:03
Malinin wants to show figure skating to the world
oly_fswom_alysaliuworldchamp_250328.jpg
09:00
Liu brings the house down to win world title
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesintv_250328.jpg
01:13
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance
nbc_fspar_efimova_250327.jpg
09:26
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
04:36
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
oly_asmsl_timonhaugan_250327.jpg
01:17
Haugan wins slalom; Kristoffersen clinches overall
oly_aswsl_mikaelashriffin_250327.jpg
04:09
Shiffrin caps season with 101st World Cup win
oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
07:57
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
01:47
Liu credits state of mind following short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liushort_250326.jpg
06:46
Liu leads after short program at worlds
oly_asmgs_odermattmeillard_250326.jpg
04:32
Meillard edges teammate Odermatt in WC Finals GS

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_250413.jpg
02:09
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250413.jpg
02:11
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmupostgame_250413.jpg
02:53
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’
nbc_pl_newgoal4_250413.jpg
01:27
Guimaraes capitalizes to give Newcastle 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_newgoal3_250413.jpg
01:28
Barnes’ brace gives Magpies 3-1 lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250413.jpg
01:18
Barnes drills Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_chelvsipsv2_250413.jpg
10:51
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250413.jpg
01:33
Garnacho equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250413.jpg
01:41
Tonali rockets Newcastle 1-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_angeandstudio_250413.jpg
02:08
Postecoglou: ‘Everyone’s not happy’ after loss
nbc_pl_totwol_250413.jpg
12:58
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 32
nbc_pl_livwhu_250413.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. West Ham Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_wolgoal4v2_250413.jpg
01:14
Cunha slots home Wolves’ fourth goal against Spurs
nbc_pl_postgamediscussions_250413.jpg
02:57
‘Inconsistent, disappointing’ Chelsea drop points
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250413.jpg
49
Richarlison makes it a one-goal game v. Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250413.jpg
01:06
Van Dijk’s header lifts Liverpool 2-1 ahead
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250413.jpg
01:12
Robertson’s own goal brings West Ham level
nbc_pl_chelgoal2_250413.jpg
55
Sancho’s belter brings Chelsea level with Ipswich
nbc_pl_wolgoal3_250413.jpg
01:30
Strand Larsen strikes Wolves 3-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250413.jpg
01:03
Tel gives Spurs lifeline against Wolves
nbc_pl_chelgoal1_250413.jpg
01:10
Tuanzebe’s own goal pulls one back for Chelsea
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_250413.jpg
01:18
Spence’s own goal gives Wolves 2-0 lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_ipsgoal2_250413.jpg
02:43
Johnson heads Ipswich Town 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_250413.jpg
01:18
Enciso nets Ipswich’s go-ahead goal v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250413.jpg
01:20
Diaz tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_250413.jpg
01:10
Ait-Nouri blasts Wolves in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_ornonanav2_250413.jpg
04:48
Is Onana’s time at Man United coming to an end?
nbc_pl_ornliv_250413.jpg
03:03
Van Dijk reportedly close to new two-year deal
nbc_pl_wrestlemaniagunther_250413.jpg
03:57
Gunther previews Wrestlemania showdown vs. Jey Uso
nbc_pl_salahcontract_250413.jpg
03:58
Salah’s ‘loyalty’ rewarded by Liverpool