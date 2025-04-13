Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bristol to provide another set of memorable moments for Jesse Love
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jose Soriano breaking out, Chase Meidroth gets the call
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bristol to provide another set of memorable moments for Jesse Love
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jose Soriano breaking out, Chase Meidroth gets the call
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon
April 13, 2025 11:49 AM
Watch highlights from the 2025 men’s Paris Marathon, where Kenyan Benard Biwott clocked 2:05:25 to earn the victory and a lifetime best time.
Related Videos
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
02:11
Inside Chock and Bates’ threepeat World Title
02:10
Liu masters the moment at figure skating worlds
03:41
Grousset cruises to men’s 50m butterfly victory
05:17
Urlando hits personal best in 200m butterfly
03:47
Gastaldello wins dramatic 50m free in Sacramento
04:59
McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles in Jamaica
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
07:34
All of Ovechkin’s goals from the Olympics
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
04:14
Malinin takes in National Anthem with gold medal
01:08
Malinin definitely proud to repeat as world champ
07:41
Malinin defends title at figure skating worlds
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
01:45
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
03:57
Figure skaters draw strength from each other
02:03
Malinin wants to show figure skating to the world
09:00
Liu brings the house down to win world title
01:13
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance
09:26
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
04:36
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
01:17
Haugan wins slalom; Kristoffersen clinches overall
04:09
Shiffrin caps season with 101st World Cup win
07:57
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
01:47
Liu credits state of mind following short program
06:46
Liu leads after short program at worlds
04:32
Meillard edges teammate Odermatt in WC Finals GS
Latest Clips
02:09
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
02:11
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
02:53
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’
01:27
Guimaraes capitalizes to give Newcastle 4-1 lead
01:28
Barnes’ brace gives Magpies 3-1 lead v. Man United
01:18
Barnes drills Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
10:51
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 32
01:33
Garnacho equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
01:41
Tonali rockets Newcastle 1-0 ahead of Man United
02:08
Postecoglou: ‘Everyone’s not happy’ after loss
12:58
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 32
11:01
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. West Ham Matchweek 32
01:14
Cunha slots home Wolves’ fourth goal against Spurs
02:57
‘Inconsistent, disappointing’ Chelsea drop points
49
Richarlison makes it a one-goal game v. Wolves
01:06
Van Dijk’s header lifts Liverpool 2-1 ahead
01:12
Robertson’s own goal brings West Ham level
55
Sancho’s belter brings Chelsea level with Ipswich
01:30
Strand Larsen strikes Wolves 3-1 ahead of Spurs
01:03
Tel gives Spurs lifeline against Wolves
01:10
Tuanzebe’s own goal pulls one back for Chelsea
01:18
Spence’s own goal gives Wolves 2-0 lead over Spurs
02:43
Johnson heads Ipswich Town 2-0 in front of Chelsea
01:18
Enciso nets Ipswich’s go-ahead goal v. Chelsea
01:20
Diaz tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. West Ham
01:10
Ait-Nouri blasts Wolves in front of Spurs
04:48
Is Onana’s time at Man United coming to an end?
03:03
Van Dijk reportedly close to new two-year deal
03:57
Gunther previews Wrestlemania showdown vs. Jey Uso
03:58
Salah’s ‘loyalty’ rewarded by Liverpool
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue