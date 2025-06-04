 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: MAY 29 Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Bueckers, Clark, Collier, More
SmackDown
How to watch 2025 WWE Money in the Bank: Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, preview, predictions
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky posts third-fastest time in history to open swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_goal4_250603.jpg
Biyendolo’s strike seals 4-0 win for USWNT
nbc_uswnt_goal3_250603.jpg
Biyendolo fires USWNT up 3-0 on Jamaica
USWNT_2_raw.jpg
Sentnor’s brace moves USWNT 2-0 ahead of Jamaica

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: MAY 29 Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Bueckers, Clark, Collier, More
SmackDown
How to watch 2025 WWE Money in the Bank: Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, preview, predictions
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky posts third-fastest time in history to open swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_goal4_250603.jpg
Biyendolo’s strike seals 4-0 win for USWNT
nbc_uswnt_goal3_250603.jpg
Biyendolo fires USWNT up 3-0 on Jamaica
USWNT_2_raw.jpg
Sentnor’s brace moves USWNT 2-0 ahead of Jamaica

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Finke outclasses field in men's 1500m free in Indy

June 3, 2025 08:50 PM
Bobby Finke (14:48.65) defeated second-place finisher David Johnston by nearly 10 seconds to emerge victorious from the men's 1500m freestyle at the U.S. Swimming Championships.

Related Videos

KTThumbSwapper.jpg
14:22
Ledecky sets scintillating time in 800m freestyle
oly_swm100f_uschampionships_jackalexy_250603.jpg
05:41
Alexy smokes the competition in 100m freestyle
oly_sww100f_uschampionships_torrihuske_250603.jpg
05:37
Huske outduels Walsh in 100m free at U.S. Champs
oly_swm200bu_uschampionships_lucaurlando_250603.jpg
06:48
Urlando edges Foster in 200m fly at nationals
thumbnailcarolinewithoutlogo.jpg
07:22
Bricker starts nationals with surprise in 200m fly
Kenny_raw.jpg
02:31
Bednarek notches 100m PB for Philly slam sweep
mjw_raw.jpg
03:21
Jefferson-Wooden sets 100m WL in slam sweep
oly_atm200_250601.jpg
02:37
Ogando holds on for 200m win at Grand Slam Track
oly_atw200_250601.jpg
03:05
Paulino takes command to sweep long sprints in PHI
oly_atw100_jamaicawin_250601.jpg
02:42
Nugent outlasts McLaughlin-Levrone for slam title
cunningham_gst.jpg
03:09
Britt hangs on for slam as Cunningham wins 100m
bassitt_raw.jpg
03:46
Bassitt grits out long hurdles Philly slam title
para_ihom_usacanadagold_250531.jpg
15:04
Sled hockey championship HLs: USA 6, Canada 1
oly_atw110h_ackeranugent_250531.jpg
03:27
Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win
oly_atw200_melissajeffersonwooden_250531.jpg
03:40
Jefferson-Wooden staves off Thomas in 200m victory
oly_atm200_kennybednarek_250531.jpg
04:32
Bednarek dominates 200m at Grand Slam Philadelphia
oly_atm800_marcoarop_250531.jpg
04:46
Arop cruises to win men’s 800m in Philadelphia
oly_atm400mh_alisondossantos_250531.jpg
04:08
Dos Santos charges for 400m hurdle win in Philly
oly_atw400mh_annacockrell_250531.jpg
04:32
Cockrell sets facility record, wins 400m hurdles
para_ihom_worlds_250530.jpg
15:12
USA defeats China at Para Ice Hockey Worlds
oly_at_gstphilly_michaeljohnsonintv.jpg
05:36
Johnson reveals favorite Grand Slam Track moment
oly_at_gstphilly_mclaughlinintv.jpg
03:09
McLaughlin-Levrone to run first flat 100m as a pro
oly_at_gstphilly_bednarekintv.jpg
05:46
Bednarek gives back to youth in Philadelphia
oly_at_gstphilly_gabbythomasintv.jpg
04:00
Thomas relives Paris, sets goals for 2025 season
oly_at_gstphilly_colehockerintv.jpg
05:26
Hocker’s kick coming along nicely ahead of Philly
oly_HIMEN_usa_nor_250525.jpg
07:10
Sled hockey highlights: USA 13, Slovakia 0
oly_ihmen_worldchamp_usavnorhl_250524v2.jpg
07:56
Sled Hockey Highlights: USA 12, Norway 0
nbc_pft_jeffersononolympics_250521.jpg
02:09
Jefferson: Shot at playing in Olympics is ‘dream’
nbc_pft_whowillparticpate_250521.jpg
05:22
Who from NFL will want to compete in the Olympics?
nbc_pft_logistics_250521.jpg
12:53
Logistics of NFL players competing in the Olympics

Latest Clips

nbc_uswnt_goal4_250603.jpg
54
Biyendolo’s strike seals 4-0 win for USWNT
nbc_uswnt_goal3_250603.jpg
57
Biyendolo fires USWNT up 3-0 on Jamaica
USWNT_2_raw.jpg
01:16
Sentnor’s brace moves USWNT 2-0 ahead of Jamaica
nbc_uswnt_goal1_250603.jpg
01:13
Sentnor buries USWNT’s opener v. Jamaica
nbc_golf_gt_canadianopen_250603.jpg
05:54
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
nbc_golf_gt_golflongestday_250503.jpg
06:05
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
nbc_roto_andresgimenez_250603.jpg
01:44
Blue Jays getting boost with Gimenez returning
nbc_roto_markvientos_250603.jpg
01:50
Vientos injured, Mets call up Mauricio in response
nbc_roto_lukeweaver_250603.jpg
01:38
Yankees’ Weaver expected to miss 4-6 weeks
nbc_roto_jazznewsome_250603.jpg
01:31
Fantasy impact of Chisholm returning from injury
jett_hangtown_bm.jpg
11:31
Pro Motocross 2025: Hangtown biggest moments
nbc_dlb_giannislandingspot_250603.jpg
11:31
Analyzing Giannis’ potential fit with NYK, Raptors
nbc_roto_etienne_250603.jpg
01:37
Questions remain about Etienne’s role on Jaguars
nbc_roto_jonnu_250603.jpg
01:36
Smith a ‘top’ fantasy TE if he stays with Dolphins
nbc_roto_braelonallen_250603.jpg
01:39
Allen could be big part of Jets offense in 2025
nbc_roto_panthersoilersv3_250603.jpg
01:43
Game 1 is a ‘good spot’ to bet Oilers
nbc_roto_homerunleaderv2_250603.jpg
01:18
Betting Ohtani, Judge in home run leader market
nbc_dps_philperryinterview_250603.jpg
11:57
What’s next for Diggs and the Patriots?
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250603.jpg
11:30
Henry makes deal with Dan Patrick for 2,000 yards
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_250603.jpg
05:55
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gt_clantonintv_250603.jpg
07:52
Clanton: ‘If you have a goal, you can get there’
nbc_dlb_knicksseason_250603.jpg
08:29
Does Brunson or Towns deserve more blame for loss?
nbc_dps_knicksoffseason_250603.jpg
10:02
How will Knicks approach offseason?
nbc_roto_wnbacomish_250603.jpg
01:14
Are the Lynx the pick for the Commissioner’s Cup?
nbc_roto_djokovicvzverev_250603.jpg
01:55
How to bet Djokovic-Zverev ‘blockbuster’
nbc_roto_belmontpreview_250603.jpg
01:24
Sovereignty a strong bet to win Belmont Stakes
nbc_roto_sinnervbublik_250603.jpg
01:48
Can Bublik upset Sinner in French Open quarters?
nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
03:00
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
02:18
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
04:47
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs