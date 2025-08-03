 Skip navigation
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles over Kenny Bednarek in tense U.S. men’s 200m; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden sweeps
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse

nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_imsa_snow_intrv_250803.jpg
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
nbc_imsa_cameron_kid_inrv_250803.jpg
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles over Kenny Bednarek in tense U.S. men’s 200m; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden sweeps
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse

nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_imsa_snow_intrv_250803.jpg
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Willis wins women's 800m in Eugene

August 3, 2025 04:44 PM
Roisin Willis ran a 1:59.26 to win the women's 800m at the 2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships, with Maggi Congdon and Sage Hurta-Klecker finishing in silver and bronze-medal positions.

oly_atm400h_usatf_raibenjamin_250803.jpg
04:33
Benjamin reigns in men’s 400m hurdles in Eugene
oly_atw400h_usatf_dalilahmuhammad_250803.jpg
05:37
Muhammad dusts Cockrell, Jones in 400m hurdles
oly_atm800_usatf_donavanbrazier_250803.jpg
07:08
Brazier, Lutkenhaus, Hoppel race exhilarating 800m
oly_sww4x100m_usaunderwatercam_250803.jpg
04:03
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
oly_sww4x100m_usagoldceremony_250803.jpg
05:29
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley
oly_sww4x100m_womens4x100medley_250803.jpg
10:40
US sets new world record in women’s 4x100m medley
oly_swm4x100m_mens4x100medley_250803.jpg
10:54
Neutral Athletes golden in men’s 4x100m medley
oly_sww400im_womens400medley_250803.jpg
10:27
McIntosh backs up 200m IM title with 400m IM gold
oly_swm400im_mens400medley_250803.jpg
09:52
Marchand goes golden again in men’s 400m medley
oly_swm1500f_mens1500free_250803.jpg
10:09
Jaouadi outlasts Schwarz, Finke in 1500m freestyle
oly_sww50br_womens50breast_250803.jpg
07:38
King waves goodbye to competition; Meilutyte wins
oly_sww50f_worlds_final_250803.jpg
05:49
Harris hangs on for 50m freestyle title at worlds
oly_swm50bk_mens50back_250803.jpg
05:59
Kolesnikov claims 50m backstroke title at worlds
oly_atwsc_halladaywin_250802.jpg
11:05
Halladay-Lowry legs out 3000m steeplechase win
oly_atmsc_rookswin_250802.jpg
09:35
Rooks rockets to men’s 3000m steeplechase victory
oly_atw100h_russelwin_250802.jpg
02:25
Russell claims 100m hurdles crown in Eugene
oly_atm1500_koechwin_250802.jpg
06:38
Koech, Strand, Hocker make up top three in 1500m
oly_atw1500_hiltzwin_250802.jpg
07:03
Hiltz, Johnson, Mackay comprise top three in 1500m
oly_atm100_kennywin_250802.jpg
02:14
Bednarek brings it with PB for 100m win in Eugene
oly_wtw100_jeffersonwoodenwin_250802.jpg
02:14
Jefferson-Wooden runs world lead, personal best
oly_atm400_pattersonwin_250802.jpg
02:31
Patterson tops Bailey, McRae in 400m in Eugene
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
03:26
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
04:48
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_teamusa_250802.jpg
09:21
Team USA sets WR in mixed 4x100m free relay
oly_sww800f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:19
Ledecky records most world titles in single event
oly_sww800f_worlds_katieledecky_250802.jpg
13:05
Ledecky bests top rival McIntosh in 800m freestyle
oly_sww800f_worlds_ledeckyintv_250802.jpg
01:25
Ledecky remains the ‘Queen of the 800 free’
oly_sww50bu_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:14
Walsh receives gold in medal ceremony for 50m fly
oly_swm100bu_worlds_maxgrousset_250802.jpg
06:24
Grousset grabs gold in men’s 100m butterfly
oly_sww200bk_worlds_kayleemckeown_250802.jpg
08:10
McKeown’s CR in 200m back; Smith, Curzan on podium

nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
01:11
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_imsa_snow_intrv_250803.jpg
54
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son
01:23
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son
nbc_pl_mupenalty_250803.jpg
01:46
Fernandes’ penalty puts Man United up 1-0
Eng: Road America win 'a big relief' for Team RLL
01:37
Eng: Road America win ‘a big relief’ for Team RLL
nbc_nas_svgspin_250803.jpg
01:37
SVG’s spin turns over Cup pit strategy at Iowa
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250803.jpg
02:48
Moyes: Looking to ‘get the most out of’ thin side
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250803.jpg
02:56
Amorim: Summer Series an opportunity for Mbeumo
nbc_pl_bouvwhuplss_250803.jpg
10:26
PL Summer Series HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham
nbc_pl_bowenintv_250803.jpg
01:42
Bowen proud of West Ham’s ‘togetherness’ in win
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250803.jpg
01:19
Diouf-to-Bowen connection puts West Ham up 2-0
nbc_nas_pitcrews_250803.jpg
03:19
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit stop
nbc_nas_bubbafeature_250803.jpg
02:17
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win
nbc_imsa_intrv_gold_250803.jpg
01:08
Goldburg ‘strongly disagrees’ with contact ruling
tdfstagenine.jpg
33:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 9
nbc_pl_whgoal_250803.jpg
01:18
Fullkrug gets West Ham on scoreboard in Atlanta
Yamashita raises AIG Women's Open trophy
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 4
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_pl_potterintvv3_250803.jpg
02:46
Potter breaks down Wilson addition for West Ham
maddison.jpg
02:23
Tottenham lose Maddison, Son on same day
nbc_pl_horschelintv_250803.jpg
02:58
Horschel’s 6-year-old son working Noble on course
nbc_pl_guzanintv_250803.jpg
01:26
Guzan: PL growing ‘by leaps and bounds’ in U.S.
Adams feels 'at home' with Bournemouth
01:59
Adams feels ‘at home’ with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_iraolaintv_250803.jpg
02:34
Iraola fine-tuning Bournemouth’s lineup decisions
nbc_pl_collisonintv_250803.jpg
02:22
Collison: Potts ‘very much a West Ham midfielder’
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Road America
19:43
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Road America
nbc_imsa_porschera_250803.jpg
16:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road America
Highlights: 2025 Mustang Challenge at Road America
16:56
Highlights: 2025 Mustang Challenge at Road America
nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
02:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
nbc_tdf_femmesstage8_250802.jpg
29:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8