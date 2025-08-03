Willis wins women's 800m in Eugene

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Noah Lyles over Kenny Bednarek in tense U.S. men’s 200m; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden sweeps
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Noah Lyles over Kenny Bednarek in tense U.S. men’s 200m; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden sweeps
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Willis wins women's 800m in Eugene
August 3, 2025 04:44 PM
Roisin Willis ran a 1:59.26 to win the women's 800m at the 2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships, with Maggi Congdon and Sage Hurta-Klecker finishing in silver and bronze-medal positions.
Related Videos
04:33
Benjamin reigns in men’s 400m hurdles in Eugene
05:37
Muhammad dusts Cockrell, Jones in 400m hurdles
07:08
Brazier, Lutkenhaus, Hoppel race exhilarating 800m
04:03
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
05:29
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley
10:40
US sets new world record in women’s 4x100m medley
10:54
Neutral Athletes golden in men’s 4x100m medley
10:27
McIntosh backs up 200m IM title with 400m IM gold
09:52
Marchand goes golden again in men’s 400m medley
10:09
Jaouadi outlasts Schwarz, Finke in 1500m freestyle
07:38
King waves goodbye to competition; Meilutyte wins
05:49
Harris hangs on for 50m freestyle title at worlds
05:59
Kolesnikov claims 50m backstroke title at worlds
11:05
Halladay-Lowry legs out 3000m steeplechase win
09:35
Rooks rockets to men’s 3000m steeplechase victory
02:25
Russell claims 100m hurdles crown in Eugene
06:38
Koech, Strand, Hocker make up top three in 1500m
07:03
Hiltz, Johnson, Mackay comprise top three in 1500m
02:14
Bednarek brings it with PB for 100m win in Eugene
02:14
Jefferson-Wooden runs world lead, personal best
02:31
Patterson tops Bailey, McRae in 400m in Eugene
03:26
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
04:48
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium
09:21
Team USA sets WR in mixed 4x100m free relay
03:19
Ledecky records most world titles in single event
13:05
Ledecky bests top rival McIntosh in 800m freestyle
01:25
Ledecky remains the ‘Queen of the 800 free’
03:14
Walsh receives gold in medal ceremony for 50m fly
06:24
Grousset grabs gold in men’s 100m butterfly
08:10
McKeown’s CR in 200m back; Smith, Curzan on podium
Latest Clips
01:11
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
54
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
01:23
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son
01:46
Fernandes’ penalty puts Man United up 1-0
01:37
Eng: Road America win ‘a big relief’ for Team RLL
01:37
SVG’s spin turns over Cup pit strategy at Iowa
02:48
Moyes: Looking to ‘get the most out of’ thin side
02:56
Amorim: Summer Series an opportunity for Mbeumo
10:26
PL Summer Series HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham
01:42
Bowen proud of West Ham’s ‘togetherness’ in win
01:19
Diouf-to-Bowen connection puts West Ham up 2-0
03:19
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit stop
02:17
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win
01:08
Goldburg ‘strongly disagrees’ with contact ruling
33:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 9
01:18
Fullkrug gets West Ham on scoreboard in Atlanta
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
02:46
Potter breaks down Wilson addition for West Ham
02:23
Tottenham lose Maddison, Son on same day
02:58
Horschel’s 6-year-old son working Noble on course
01:26
Guzan: PL growing ‘by leaps and bounds’ in U.S.
01:59
Adams feels ‘at home’ with Bournemouth
02:34
Iraola fine-tuning Bournemouth’s lineup decisions
02:22
Collison: Potts ‘very much a West Ham midfielder’
19:43
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Road America
16:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road America
16:56
Highlights: 2025 Mustang Challenge at Road America
02:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
29:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue