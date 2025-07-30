Alexy sets new American record in 100m freestyle

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB trade deadline: Eugenio Suárez, Mitch Keller, Merrill Kelly among prized players who could move
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyler Warren
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Charlie Woods storms into Junior PGA contention with nine-birdie second round
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB trade deadline: Eugenio Suárez, Mitch Keller, Merrill Kelly among prized players who could move
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyler Warren
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Charlie Woods storms into Junior PGA contention with nine-birdie second round
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
HOW TO WATCH:
2025 World Swimming Championships on Peacock
Close
Watch Now
Alexy sets new American record in 100m freestyle
July 30, 2025 07:55 AM
Jack Alexy's time of 46.81 seconds was good for the top time across the men's 100m freestyle semifinals at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore and a new American record.
Related Videos
04:10
Cerasuolo claims first world title in 50m breast
08:07
Neutral Athletes set CR in mixed 4x100m medley
01:07
Marchand didn’t plan to break WR in men’s 200m IM
07:04
Marchand destroys world record in men’s 200m IM
03:06
Urlando’s medal ceremony from 200m butterfly
07:57
Urlando earns first world title in men’s 200m fly
08:43
O’Callaghan makes it look easy in 200m freestyle
09:20
Jaouadi surprises in men’s 800m freestyle
06:27
U.S.’ 1st men’s diving medal at worlds since 2015
07:33
Elendt upsets Douglass in 100m breaststroke
06:41
Weinstein swims to top time in 200m free semis
04:08
Ledecky’s medal ceremony from 1500m freestyle
06:41
Coetze narrowly emerges with 100m backstroke gold
08:41
McKeown swims to CR to win 100m back at worlds
09:37
Ledecky remains unbeatable in women’s 1500m free
07:42
Popovici edges Hobson for men’s 200m free gold
01:07
Underwater Cam: Walsh wins 100m fly world title
01:37
Walsh winds up runner-up to McIntosh in 200m IM
08:29
McIntosh pulls away for 200m IM gold at worlds
06:03
Smith qualifies for 100m backstroke final
03:12
Walsh’s medal ceremony from 100m butterfly
06:04
Grousset grits his way to gold in 50m butterfly
08:28
Qin claims 100m breaststroke world title
07:25
Walsh golden in 100m fly with championship record
01:32
Kiefer wins gold at World Fencing Championships
09:05
Australia strikes gold in men’s 4x100m free relay
09:13
Australia gold in women’s 4x100m free; U.S. silver
05:50
Walsh wins women’s 200m IM semifinal
08:59
McIntosh swims to women’s 400m freestyle victory
10:31
Martens wins men’s 400m freestyle at worlds
Latest Clips
06:08
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
11:31
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
02:25
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP
02:15
Clemson ‘a good bet’ to go over wins this season
02:36
Lions see ‘aggressive steam’ for Hall of Fame game
02:04
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
02:32
Fade North Carolina’s win total in 2025
13:56
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
03:20
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
01:33
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
02:30
Doncic NBA MVP value is ‘completely gone’
01:47
Penix Jr. makes Falcons an inviting futures bet
03:03
Highlights: Dream silence Lynx, Sun rout Valkyries
02:54
HLs: Wings stars shine, Diggins nets triple-double
02:14
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
04:26
Fans Views of Tour de France 2025: Best Moments
10:42
Top sprints, takeovers, finishes of Tour de France
03:12
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
12:34
Highlights: Crashes at Tour de France 2025
07:59
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation
07:31
Garrett: CLE must focus on ‘in-house evaluations’
11:06
Factors at forefront of Parsons-DAL negotiations
07:04
Garrett peels back curtain on NFL coach lifestyle
05:46
Haslam addresses chances of drafting Arch Manning
07:16
Haslam reveals how Browns picked Sanders in Rd. 5
04:09
Analyzing 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
10:37
Hendrickson ends holdout, reports to training camp
05:48
Goodell addresses shooting at NFL building
05:55
AFC feels more ‘open’ with teams eyeing Chiefs
04:12
First-round pick Hampton to make debut in HOF game
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue