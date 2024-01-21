Skip navigation
Plessinger rocks San Diego with a loud 450SX win
January 21, 2024 01:18 AM
Despite a treacherous course, Aaron Plessinger flew high San Diego, getting a win and redeeming himself from a tough finish in last year's Detroit race.
